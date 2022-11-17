Dedman steps down as Central football coach after 13 seasons

Brad Dedman resigned as Wilson Central’s football coach after 13 seasons Monday morning and told his team that afternoon.
“We had a meeting Friday and didn’t like the way the meeting went so I thought it was time for me to (allow) somebody else to take the job,” Dedman said Tuesday. “I don’t have any plans right now. I don’t have anything worked out. It was something I thought I needed to do for me and I did.”
Dedman, 44, played at Lebanon, graduating in 1995. He was on the faculty as a math teacher and an assistant coach when WCHS opened in 2001. He left after two years to take an assistant’s position at LaVergne before returning in 2005 where he has remained since.
He became head coach in 2010 and guided the Wildcats to a 59-70 mark. His best seasons were a pair of 8-3 campaigns in 2012 and ’16. His Wildcats also made a Cinderella run in the playoffs in ’15 with his only two postseason wins as they reached the quarterfinals.
Central lost its first four games in the just-completed season, losing starting quarterback Brendan Demediuk with a broken collarbone in Week 2 at Lebanon. With sophomore Gavin Mayfield getting more established in the role, the Wildcats won four of their last six games, highlighted by back-to-back midseason upsets of White County and Station Camp to reach the playoffs where they lost in the first round at undefeated Nolensville to finish a 4-7 campaign.
“Wilson Central’s a special place,” Dedman said. “The place is special to me no matter what. I put a lot of hard work, a lot of time, a lot of effort into everything, teaching-wise, coaching-wise, into the fields. I don’t regret any of it.
“I’ll get over this and then we’ll bounce around to see what I want to do, if I want to stay in coaching or not. We’ll see what the opportunities are.”
Principal Jennifer Ankney said following Wilson Central’s basketball games Tuesday night the position has already been posted and applications are coming in. She and assistant principal Jason Franklin, who will become athletic director in January, will review the applicants and decide who to bring in for interviews.
“Hopefully, we will have someone in the position in January,” she said. “That’s our goal.
“Coach Dedman for 13 years did a fantastic job coaching these boys. We’re looking at someone to continue what he did and what he built and someone who’s going to keep moving forward with the program, keep building it, helping our players grow and develop, building a relationship with our feeder schools to make sure we’re competitive with the schools around us.”
