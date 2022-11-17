Dedman steps down as Central football coach after 13 seasons

Brad Dedman instructs Wilson Central linemen during preseason practice when excessive heat prompted a move into the indoor facility.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democat/File

Brad Dedman resigned as Wilson Central’s football coach after 13 seasons Monday morning and told his team that afternoon.

“We had a meeting Friday and didn’t like the way the meeting went so I thought it was time for me to (allow) somebody else to take the job,” Dedman said Tuesday. “I don’t have any plans right now. I don’t have anything worked out. It was something I thought I needed to do for me and I did.”

