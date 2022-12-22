Former Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman is transferring to Watertown High where he will teach math and serve on the football staff when school resumes next month.
Dedman stepped down as the Wildcats’ coach last month after 13 years in the position. He had been at WCHS for all but two of the school’s 22 years.
Though renowned for his defensive coaching, it’s not certain what he will be doing with the Purple Tigers, Coach Gavin Webster said Tuesday.
“He’s not only an exceptional teacher in the classroom, he’s a good coach, too,” Webster said. “We really haven’t hashed all that out yet. He’s going to be helping us and we’re going to put him where he’s going to help us the best and the most. He’ll have some responsibilities probably on both sides of the ball.”
Webster said Josh Hackett will remain defensive coordinator.
Meanwhile back at WCHS, Dedman’s successor, Ben Kuhn, has been busy building the Wildcats’ new staff. Four holdovers from Dedman’s staff will remain, including Austin Piercey and Jeremy Luttrell on the defensive side and Wilson Central-graduate Michael Shannon, who coached defensive backs last season.
Also returning will be Dedman’s offensive coordinator Traye Aric, who will remain on the offensive side where Kuhn will now be the play-caller for at least the first season. Aric is also a former head coach at Central from 2006-’09 after a stint at Beech and before a turn at Portland.
Kuhn has named Josh Knipfel as offensive line coach. Knipfel played collegiately at Iowa State and spent a season with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.
