SMITHVILLE — Watertown appeared to be in control entering the fourth quarter last Friday night when the roof caved in on the Purple Tigers as host DeKalb County scored 23 points for a 26-14 victory.
Trailing 14-3 going into the fourth, tailback Colby Barnes scored on a 16-yard run 10 seconds into the period.
Following an interception, DeKalb County cashed in with a 24-yard touchdown run by Matachi Trapp. Jordan Parker’s two-point run put the host Tigers 19-14.
The Tigers took advantage of a bad punt snap as Ty Webb tackled Watertown’s Trey Pack in the end zone for a safety.
Following the free kick, Trapp’s 65-yard scoring scamper sealed DeKalb County’s third win in four outings while Watertown fell to 1-3.
The Purple Tigers jumped to a 14-0 lead.
Linebacker Kaiden (KK) West scored on a 29-yard interception return in the first quarter and, as the quarterback, a 2-yard run in the second.
Juan Ortega’s 25-yard field goal put DeKalb on the board in the final minute of regulation.
Watertown will return home for a Region 4-2A game at 7 p.m. this coming Friday when Whites Creek visits Robinson Stadium.
