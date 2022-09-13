SMITHVILLE — Watertown appeared to be in control entering the fourth quarter last Friday night when the roof caved in on the Purple Tigers as host DeKalb County scored 23 points for a 26-14 victory.

Trailing 14-3 going into the fourth, tailback Colby Barnes scored on a 16-yard run 10 seconds into the period.

