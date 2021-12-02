COOKEVILLE — Lebanon’s swim team finished second with a depleted roster last month, trailing host Cookeville while coming in ahead of Zion Christian.
The Blue Devils posted seven wins along with four regional and a state qualifying time.
Senior Emma Pierucki won the 200 IM with a state qualifying time to go with her 100 freestyle win in a regional qualifying time.
Fellow senior Jayce Yarbrough added another regional qualifying time in her 100 breaststroke win.
The Lady Devils also won both relays as freshmen Ariel Brewington and Ellie Parker joined Pierucki and Yarbrough.
Milan Green posted a personal best in the 50 freestyle.
Rocky Scott, Lebanon’s only boy, won both of his events — the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke — with region cuts.
The Blue Devils will host their first home match of the season Dec. 10 at the Jimmy Floyd Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.