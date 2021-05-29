MURFREESBORO — Once given up for dead, Watertown made a dramatic rally to take the lead and was one out from survival in the Class AA state baseball tournament Wednesday.
But then history repeated itself as the Purple Tigers lost on a walk-off for the second time in 18 seasons, dramatically ending their best-ever season as Greenbrier snatched a 6-5 win at Blackman’s David Price Field.
Gabe Matherly’s drive to deep right-center field was Greenbrier’s fourth hit of the seventh inning, scoring Ethan Williams with the winning run. It came after Eli Hawkins’ attempted sacrifice bunt went to third baseman Brady Watts, who stepped on third for one force and threw to shortstop Brayden Cousino for the second out with Hawkins reaching first.
But Gage Vastola could never record the third out. Ethan Williams and Brady Knepper singled to score Williams with the tying run before Matherly’s drive was just a single as Williams brought home the game-ending run from second base, sending Greenbrier on to another elimination game later in the day while Watertown’s season ended at 27-7.
But that mark sets the bar much higher for Purple Tiger baseball, which won district and region for the first time and reached the state tournament for the first time since resuming the program in 1988.
“That’s what we’re going to have to tell the kids,” said Mark Purvis, in his first year at Watertown after 18 at Mt. Juliet, which included six state appearances. “They’re hurting a little bit, two really close games and we had a chance to win both of them. Got beat on walk offs on both of them, which is really tough. When you get to the state tournament, everybody’s pretty equal. You got to execute and make the plays and when you got chances to score, you got to take advantage of them. We just came up a little short in both games.
“Expectations are going to be higher now. Just proud of these kids and what they’ve accomplished… I thought if we could get here, give them a chance to see what it’s about and know what it takes to get here and how important it is to get here and how much fun it is.”
The first 41/2 innings was a pitcher’s duel between Watertown’s Brandon Watts and Greenbrier’s Trent Miller. Though Watts walked five, he struck out six and did not allow a hit until Bryan Bagwell singled to lead off the fifth inning.
The Bobcats jumped to a 4-0 lead that inning with Hawkins’ bases-loaded double knocking in the first three and Knepper’s single off a lunging right-fielder Kaden Seay the other.
“We had our guy on the mound,” Purvis said of Watts. “He was a little bit wore out from the last week. He battled, did what he needed to do. They got the hit with bases loaded when we didn’t early.”
But just as the Purple Tigers appeared finished, they came off the mat with the help of Mother Nature.
With two out in the sixth and just four outs remaining in their season, Kendal Bayse singled and scored on a double by Mason Murrell.
In between, Vastola walked. The inning appeared to be over when Seay hit what originally appeared to be a routine popup between first and second.
But a gust of wind suddenly appeared and Greenbrier second baseman Knepper chased the ball in the air until it went off his glove between the mound and the first-base line, allowing two runs to score.
Cousino followed with an RBI single to produce a brand-new ballgame at 4-4.
“When he hit it I knew it could be trouble because he hit it right in that part of the infield that can be trouble,” Purvis said of Seay’s popup. “We were trying to go as hard as we could do … Always run them out, you never know.”
Alec Whitlock singled with one out in the Watertown seventh and his courtesy runner scored on Bayse’s single to left field for a 6-5 lead.
But Greenbrier, just as Gibbs did Tuesday evening, rallied from a run down in the bottom of the seventh to leave the Tigers heartbroken.
“We got some breaks our way, we just didn’t capitalize at the end,” Purvis said.
