GLADEVILLE — The second annual Ally 400 wasn’t a sellout, and weather made it challenging for those fans who did turn out on a blistering hot weekend and stormy Sunday night.
But Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses was impressed by the ones who did come and those who waited out three-plus-hours of lightning and storm delays which turned a Sunday-afternoon race into a late-night affair.
“To see how people turned out despite the heat, how they stuck around even during the rain, we have some of the most resilient, committed fans in all of sports,” Moses said about 25 laps before he handed the trophy guitar to winning driver Chase Elliott. “That’s a testament to NASCAR, and we’re proud we were able to put on a good show for them today.”
Though some seats went unsold, Moses said that’s not unexpected in the second year of the track’s revival.
“We’re happy,” he said. “In Year 2 after an inaugural you expect a little bit of a downtick. That’s what the trends do. You see that in everything.
“So we’re not displeased at all.”
Last year’s inaugural Cup race was plagued by traffic issues which left many fans still outside the facility when the race went green. To combat that, the parking fee was no longer collected at the gate and another lot was added. The forecasted heat wave and rain for Sunday also made walk-up sales challenging.
“The news was all about how hot it was going to be,” Moses said. “I’m sure that dampened things for many people. Any kind of walk-up we were going to have we wouldn’t have had because of that.”
But the changes implemented between Years 1 and 2, those things NSS staff could control, worked, Moses said.
“We hit our groove in a lot of ways,” Moses said. “A lot of people I talked to — I talked to dozens and dozens of fans all weekend — everybody thought everything was improved. Traffic was improved. The concessions were improved. There was more to do, see and experience out here. People are really happy and that’s what we were looking for.”
