Devilettes arrive in region penthouse

SPRINGFIELD — Sometime since the District 9-AAA tournament, Lebanon coach Cory Barrett installed a pair of new plays, one of which he named Elevator.
In the aftermath of another wild-and-woolly battle with Beech, Elevator and the hard-to-achieve ingredient known as team chemistry shot the Devilettes to the top floor of Region 5-AAA with a 49-45 victory Wednesday night.
In a back-and-forth rerun of the district final nine nights earlier (though this one had a four-minute encore), region tournament Most Valuable Player Allissa Mulaski came open on a curl at the top of the key and swished a tie-breaking 3-point basket a minute into overtime. The Devilettes passed and dribbled time off the clock, got key stops and free throws from Avery Harris and Addie Porter to earn a second straight region championship plaque and a home sectional game at 7 tonight in Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court with a state tournament bid at stake.
Elevator was run with less than six minutes left in regulation after Beech’s Deshiya Hoosier hit a 3 to bring the Lady Buccaneers into a 35-35 tie. Lebanon point guard Addie Porter popped in a 3 to tie the score and then another off a screen for a six-point spread.
“It was progression off what we’d done before, with just a little wrinkle,” Barrett said. “Porter stepped up big. When Hoosier hit and Porter came back and hit. We went right to her. She said, ‘Let’s run that Elevator’. And I said, ‘Let’s do it’. She was wanting the ball at the end. Mulaski stepped up and hit a big shot. We got some stops and got some offensive rebounds. Aaryn Grace Lester hit some big shots throughout the game.
“Our kids are just resilient.”
Beech wasn’t finished. A pair of 3s by Bri Ellis and a 19-footer by Hoosier as the clocked ticked inside a minute brought the Lady Bucs into a 43-43 tie. A last-ditch 3 by Hoosier missed and the game went into overtime.
Lebanon scored the first five points of the game before Beech got the next 11 for a six-point lead early in the second quarter as the antagonists were feeling each other out. The Devilettes drew to within 11-9 before the Lady Bucs went back up 19-12. LHS rallied to within 19-17 before a Jana Claire Swafford free throw extended the lead to three going into halftime.
The Devilettes finally caught Beech 22-22 on a triple by Lester and two free throws by Porter put them ahead 24-22 for the first tie since the opening five points, and the game went back and forth the final 17:18, including overtime.
“I said we’ve been in these situations 34 games (now 35), however many games,” Barrett said after his Devilettes won their 29th. “We’ve scheduled for these games. In the first half, it was somewhat of a typical championship game were both teams know each other. Both teams are pressing a little bit, try to figure things out, making some mistakes they wouldn’t normally do.
“I just told them we got to get back to being fundamental at halftime. When we went to overtime, I thought we had a good chance. Our kids are so resilient and we’ve been through so much with the tornado and me losing my father (Lindrell Barrett died following a long illness last Friday). It’s been a rough few days. But I love my kids. They represent Lebanon so well.”
Porter popped in three triples and 5 of 6 free throws to lead Lebanon with 16 points. Lester sank three 3s and Mulaski two as each tossed in 10. Harris had seven and Meioshe Mason four. Mason, Harris and Porter joined Mulaski on the all-tournament team.
Ellis sank three triples and Hooser two as each had 12 for the Lady Bucs, who fell to 27-4, with three of the losses coming to Lebanon late in the regular season and tournament championship games.
Each will go their separate ways tonight looking to get to Murfreesboro, where they could meet in the state championship game. But first, Beech has to go to Williamson County to take on Brentwood, which won Region 6-AAA with a 49-38 win over Page on Thursday. Page will come to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court to take on Lebanon. Power at LHS has been restored after the electricity had been knocked out by the Tuesday morning tornado. But as of Wednesday’s game, the school was dark and it was uncertain where tonight’s game would be played. The Devilettes held their shootaround earlier that day at Wilson Central.
“I believe the Lebanon folks are going to come out and pack the place,” Barrett said.
