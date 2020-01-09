Devilettes blow open close game with Central

GLADEVILLE -- A scoreboard snafu in the second quarter kept most people from realizing how much control Lebanon's girls were taking over Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
But it was all too clear by the end of the Devilettes' 88-53 win in a game which had been back and forth for the first 11/2 quarters.
Lebanon led 17-15 at the end of a first period which saw the lead seemingly switch hands with almost every score. But a three-pointer by Allissa Mulaski broke a 21-21 tie midway through the second quarter and ignited an 8-0 run, though it wasn't apparent to spectators at the time as some points were accidentally credited to Wilson Central.
A three by Sydnee Richetto and a putback by Nicole Brill brought the Lady Wildcats within 29-26 as the board was corrected. Lebanon reeled off the final seven points of the first half, capped by a three from Anne Marie Heidebreicht in the final seconds, for a 36-26 lead.
The Devilettes continued to widen the margin in the third quarter until it reached 54-35 in the final moments of the period as Lebanon improved to 13-4 for the season and 3-0 in District 9-AAA.
"I didn't even realize the score got the way it got as far as the mishap on the scoreboard," Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. "I was focused on the offense and the defense. I thought they were going to have a little bit of trouble guarding us. They're so long, which is a definite benefit, but we felt we could get some high quality shots. And the key for us was rebounding the basketball and limiting them to one shot.
"They have some really good players and I think moving forward they're going to have a really good team come district tournament time (which will be at WCHS). They got a chance to knock some people off and I think they're one of the top four seeds in our league."
Mulaski led four Devilettes in double figures with 19 points, 18 of which came in the first half and included four threes. Aaryn Grace Lester sank a pair of triples on her way to 12 while forward Rebecca Brown finished with 14. Heidebreicht hit four treys off the bench for her 12. Avery Harris and Meioshe Mason each finished with five points while Addie Porter and Terri Reynolds put in four apiece, Lexie Crowder a three and Natalie Danko and Madison Jennings two each.
"We talked about it being 0-0 (at halftime)," Barrett said. "We got to the half protecting our kids who had fouls, and we started off strong in the third. In some of our games -- I think this was our 17th -- we've had some slow starts coming out for the third, and we've really put emphasis on that in practice."
Richetto led the Lady Wildcats with 23 points, including three triples, while Campbell Strange scored 12, Brill seven, Jakoria Woods four, Savannah Kirby a three, Sydney Dalton two and Cloe Smith and Alecia Winters a free throw apiece as Central slipped to 8-6, 1-2.
"We went away from our game plan," first-year Lady Wildcat coach Erica Wilson said. "We were running plays and we were sharing the ball in the first quarter and we were aggressive. At some point in the second quarter we stopped running through the plays and we were trying to get shots off after the first pass. It really hurt us, especially when we didn't have people getting in there and rebounding the ball. They outrebounded us like crazy tonight. Once we got down, we put our heads down and unfortunately they didn't have much fight in them in the second half."
This was Wilson's first taste of the Lebanon-Wilson Central rivalry.
"I loved seeing every one come out. You want to see that all the time," Wilson said. "I knew what to expect from Lebanon, I've seen them play a lot. Coach Barrett is a great. He has those girls a well-oiled machine. We knew what they were going to run. They have four sets they go to and we knew they were going to shoot the three. We worked on a lot of things and we didn't execute. There were no surprises. We knew what they were going to do. We knew who was going to shoot the ball. We just didn't get it done on the defensive end."
Both teams will bus across the Cumberland River into Sumner County on Friday for 6:30 p.m. games with Lebanon traveling to Station Camp while Wilson Central stops off at Gallatin.
Friendship overpowers MJCA behind Pippin's 24; Lyons becomes Lady Saints' career scoring leader.
Rachel Pippin took charge of the pivot Tuesday night as Friendship Christian collected a 59-38 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Pippin powered in 24 points while Hannah Alexander and Savannah Craighead each collected 12 as the Lady Commanders led 14-10 following the first quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 42-30 going into the fourth.
Anna Taylor scored six points, Brooke Jones four and Kennedy West a free throw for Friendship.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 15 points, passing Jennifer Wright's school career record of 1,030, while Felicity Keen collected nine; Megan Blackwell, Abigail Eastin and Bethany Lyons four each and Shinae Johnson two. Amelia Lyons, a junior, now has 1,034 points.
Jones' 22 leads LadyBears to road win
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's girls returned from an extended break Tuesday night with a 50-35 District 9-AAA win over Portland.
Senior center Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 22 points while veteran point guard Nevaeh Majors finished with 14. Freshman Ava Heilman hit three 3-pointers for her nine while Anna Riggs had one triple and Dymond Howard two.
The Lady Bears led 17-7 following the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 43-29 through three periods.
Mt. Juliet will remain home Friday for a 6:30 p.m. battle with defending district champion Beech.
