In a rematch of last year’s sectional, Lebanon’s girls broke from a first-quarter tie to hold visiting Cane Ridge to 10 points over the final three periods of a season-opening 60-17 smashing Tuesday night in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The teams were even at 7-7 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. But Cane Ridge, without the injured Jada Anthony (last year’s leading scorer), struggled offensively the rest of the night.
Meanwhile, Lebanon opened a 25-10 halftime lead and a 44-15 margin going into the fourth quarter.
“The one thing about Lebanon basketball is, since I’ve been here, we’ve always prided ourselves on defense,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “Because a defense is a team thing. If everybody is connected out there on the floor and everybody’s talking and everybody knows what they’re supposed to be doing and everybody’s doing their job, then no matter who you’re playing, defense gives you a chance to be successful.
“As we work through some of the things offensively, we got to be able to hang our hat on our defense as we grow as a team.”
Senior guard Asia Barr led Lebanon’s offense with 16 points, including half of the Devilettes’ six 3-pointers, while backup post Madison Jennings tossed in 12. Macey Baker added eight points, Meioshe Mason seven, Finley Tomlin five, Ny’Lyia Rankins and T.K.Hastings four each, Julia Manus a 3 and Tiffany Harrigan a free throw.
“We’ve got talent,” Barrett said. “We’ve got some young talent. We’ve got some older talent. I think we have the pieces. As I told them, we’re going to have some bumps in the road and stuff like that, but as long as we stick together and we’re trying to do the right thing, I think at the end we’ll surprise some people and be back at where we think we have a chance to win every night and give ourselves a chance in the tournament.”
One of the bumps in the road is a partially torn meniscus suffered senior guard Terri Reynolds during a Nov. 5 playday. She is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow. The injury is to her left knee, opposite from the one in which she tore her ACL during her freshman year. She is projected to return to action by January.
“It’s another opportunity for somebody else to step up,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said of Reynolds’ absence. “We’re not going to rush her back. We hope to have her back by district play (the new District 9-AAAA opener is Jan. 11 at Wilson Central). When she comes back, we hope and we feel like our younger players will have been through the battles. It’s only going to make our team better when she gets back.”
Lebanon will wrap up its Hall of Champions slate Saturday with a 3 p.m. game against Columbia at Wilson Central’s main gym. The Devilettes’ junior varsity will follow with a 4:30 game against Goodpasture in the auxiliary gym.
Independece sinks Friendship
THOMPSON’S STATION — Independence sank eight 3-pointers Tuesday night in a season-opening 73-38 TSSAA Hall of Champions win over visiting Friendship Christian.
The Lady Eagles led 25-5 at the first-quarter break and 44-15 at halftime in spoiling the coaching debut of Chelsey Loveless, who had just six players at her disposal.
Lilly Maggart sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter and four in the second half as she scored all but two of her 16 after halftime for Friendship. Kate Petty put in five of her eight after intermission while Savannah Bone supplied seven. Eighth-grader Natalie Major managed six in her high school debut while Rylee Agee added a free throw.
Friendship is scheduled to host Valor College Prep at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.