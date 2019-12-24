Devilettes drop close decision in Myrtle Beach final

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Lebanon's girls fell short in the CresCom Bank Holiday Tournament championship game dropping a 46-44 decision to Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) last Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The Highlanders, ranked 21st by USA Today, led 23-16 at halftime before holding off a Lebanon rally to improve to 11-1.
Eleecia Carter connected on four three-pointers to lead Lake Highland with 14 points while Sierra Godbolt buried a pair of threes en route to 10. Nyla Harris and Kayla Blackshear, two posts with multiple power-five offers, were held to five points apiece.
Point guard Addie Grace Porter led Lebanon with 18 points while Aaryn Grace Lester notched nine, Allissa Mulaski eight, Rebecca Brown and Anne Marie Heidebreicht three each, Avery Harris two and Meioshe Mason a free throw. Lester notched nine rebounds and three assists.
The Devilettes are back home for Christmas and will be back on the court at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Northeast in the Xaxby's Holiday Tournament at Kenwood in Clarksville.
Richetto's 24 leads Lady Wildcats past Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Wilson Central's girls wrapped up a two-game stay in the Columbia Classic with a 57-43 win over the host Lady Lions last Saturday.
Sydnee Richetto tossed in two three-pointers and closed out her 24-point performance with 13 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats led 16-9 following the first quarter, 28-15 at halftime and 38-25 through three periods.
Jakoria Woods tossed in 10 points for Central while Campbell Strange, Nicole Brill and Jasmin Angel each scored six, Sydney Dalton and Savannah Kirby two apiece and Kristen Smith a free throw.
Josie Parks pumped in five threes to lead the Lady Lions with 19 points.
Wilson Central will return to holiday hoops action Friday at the Middle Tennessee Invitational Tournament at Franklin against Lawrence County.
Watertown girls fall in AFLAC final
WATERTOWN -- Watertown's girls lost to visiting Westmoreland 39-30 last Saturday night in the finals of the AFLAC Christmas Tournament.
Alie Tunks tossed in 12 points for the Lady Purple Tigers while Emma Christensen collected 10, Delanney Hight six and Brittni Allison two as Watertown slipped to 6-7 for the season.
Watertown will play in the Friendship Christian Christmas Tournament, opening with a noon game against Cascade on Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex. The boys' teams will follow with a scheduled 1:30 p.m. tip.
Lady Saints split Saturday pair as Lyons goes past 1,000 points
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian's girls split their two games last Saturday in the Dr. Mike Lee Classic, taking the nightcap 71-33 over Christian Community after dropping their opener to Middle Tennessee Christian 69-30.
The Lady Saints used a 33-6 second quarter against Christian Community to turn a 10-8 edge into a 43-14 blowout by halftime.
Eighth-grader Shinae Johnson poured in 30 points while junior Amelia Lyons scored 17, bringing her within 29 of Jennifer Wright's school-record 1,030 points set in the early 2000s. Felicity Keen scored six points, Megan Blackwell five, Lily Witkus and Abigail Eastin four each, Bethany Lyons and Grace Wood two apiece and Destiny Mosier a free throw as MJCA climbed to 5-6 for the season going into the holiday break.
Michaela Pinkerman produced 18 points for Christian Community.
MTCS jumped to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and were up 39-15 at halftime as Sydney Cooper collected 24 points, Sarah Wisniowski 18 and Amaria Gillispie 14 for the Lady Cougars.
Blackwell led the Lady Saints with 11 points. Amelia Lyons' 10 included her 1,000th career point, which came on an assist from twin sister Bethany. Johnson finished with four points, Keen three and Bethany Lyons two.
Mt. Juliet Christian will return to action Jan. 2 at University School of Nashville in a DII District 4-A matchup.
Cristensen, Allison lead Lady Tigers to OT triumph
WATERTOWN -- Watertown's girls were taken to overtime for the second straight day in the AFLAC Christmas Tournament on Friday.
This time, it was Emma Christensen who was the overtime heroine with two straight baskets before Brittni Allison's free throws preserved the Lady Tigers' 50-47 semifinal triumph over Van Buren County.
Emma Scoggins' three-pointer with 33 seconds left in regulation pulled Van Buren into a 44-44 tie. The Eaglettes blocked a Lady Tiger three attempt and the teams went to four minutes of free basketball.
Christensen waved her way through traffic and contorted her body for the tiebreaking layup 1:25 into the extra session. Her putback doubled the lead to 48-44.
After Chloe Hillis' three-pointer brought Van Buren to within one, Allison split a pair of two-shot free throws to send Watertown to Saturday's championship game with a 6-6 record.
Van Buren County led 15-10 at the first-quarter break before Watertown caught the Eaglettes at the halftime buzzer on Madi Reeder's three for a 23-23 deadlock.
The Eaglettes went back up by five early in the second half before seven straight points by Allison put Watertown back in the lead. The Lady Tigers led by five late in the third quarter and stayed in front until a 5-0 Van Buren run put the visitors from Spencer in front 41-40 with 2:37 to play.
Morgan Bain's layup put Watertown back in front 42-41, 33 seconds before she fouled out. Van Buren couldn't take advantage of that foul, but Allison's two free throw did open a three-point lead before the Eaglettes shot themselves into overtime.
Allison sank four threes and 6 of 8 free throws to lead Watertown with 22 points while Christensen totaled 12, Delanney Hight six, Reeder and Ali Tunks three each and Bain and Daejah Maklary two apiece.
Scoggins scored 13 points and Emily Allen 11 for the Eaglettes, who slipped to 6-4.
Wilson Central pulls away from Lawrence County
COLUMBIA -- Four Lady Wildcats scored in double figures last Friday night as Wilson Central pulled away from another group of Lady Wildcats from Lawrence County 69-55 in the Columbia Classic.
Sydnee Richetto racked up 19 points on two three-pointers and 9-of-11 free-throw shooting. Jakoria Woods finished with 14 points, Campbell Strange 13 and Nicole Brill 11. Sydney Dalton added five, Jasmin Angel four and Savannah Kirby a three.
Chloe Willis sank five three-pointers to lead Lawrence County with 19 points while Chloe Moore added 11 and Katie Criswell 10.
Wilson Central led 11-10 following the first quarter and 23-21 at halftime before opening a 51-41 margin going into the fourth.
Lady Saints succumb to St. Cecilia
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian's girls opened the Dr. Mike Lee Classic last Friday with a 67-36 setback to St. Cecilia.
The Scarabs led 17-6 following the first quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 46-26 through three periods.
Sarah Davis scored 16 for St. Cecilia.
Amelia Lyons scored 14 points and Shinae Johnson 10 for the Lady Saints. Bethany Lyons supplied six, Megan Blackwell five and Grace Woods a free throw.
