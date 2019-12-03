Devilettes go 1-1 in John Greer State Farm Classic

Lebanon's girls wrapped up its two-day John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic stay with a 48-29 triumph over Oakland last Saturday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led 16-6 following the first quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 34-20 going into the fourth as they improved to 3-2 going into tonight's 6:30 home game against Tullahoma.
Allissa Mulaski swished three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 17 points while Anne Marie Heidebreicht also hit three triples for her nine. Addie Porter put in all eight of her tallies in the second half, six coming in the third quarter. Aaryn Grace Lester and Meioshe Mason each finished with five points, Rebecca Brown two and Asia Barr and Finley Tomlin a free throw apiece.
Lebanon was coming off a 44-39 loss to Blackman on Friday night in a game the Devilettes led 11-10 following the first quarter, 25-18 at halftime and 33-33 going into the fourth.
Blackman, which led for much of the first quarter, caught Lebanon 34-34 on Victoria Page's foul-line jumper during the opening minute of the fourth. The teams went back and forth until Page, who scored all nine of her points during the second half and six in the fourth, broke a 39-39 tie with two free throws with 1:05 left. The Lady Blaze sank their free throws while the Devilettes missed their shots from the floor.
Iyana Moore's 13 points led the Lady Blaze.
Allissa Mulaski sank all eight of her free throws to lead Lebanon with 11 points while Rebecca Brown added eight, Avery Harris six, Addie Porter and Meioshe Mason four each and Aaryn Grace Lester and Anne Marie Heidebreicht three apiece.
Lebanon will play host to Tullahoma at 6:30 p.m. today at Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court.
Watertown girls lose at Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE -- Watertown's girls dropped a 52-47 decision to old rival Gordonsville on Friday night.
Brittni Allison's 18 points led Watertown while Emma Christensen collected 15, Alie Tunks eight, Daejah Maklary three, Morgan Bain two and Madi Reeder a free throw.
Watertown went to Jackson County last night and will play host to Trousdale County at 6 p.m. today.
