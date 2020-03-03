Devilettes impress in first-round wipeout of Clarksville

With more fans turning out to see what Lebanon’s girls are about, the Devilettes displayed their wares in a 62-26 triumph over visiting Clarksville in the Region 5-AAA tournament first round last Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon never trailed and led from 2-2 on. Clarksville tried to take advantage of a few missed shots inside by the Devilettes, but a 22-0 LHS run turned a 20-11 lead early in the second quarter into a 42-11 runaway just before halftime.
Another 9-0 run made it a 31-1 spurt as Lebanon breezed to victory No. 27 against six setbacks going into last night’s semifinal against Northwest at Springfield.
The Viqueens ousted Gallatin 74-59 in the first round Friday. In the other bracket, Beech blasted Henry County 66-25 while Rossview ousted Wilson Central 57-39, ending the Lady Wildcats’ season at 16-13.
The wins by Northwest and Rossview ended a two-year first-round sweep by District 9-AAA teams.
Had 9-AAA pulled off the sweep again, the remainder of the girls’ tournament would have been played at Lebanon.
As it was, the Devilettes were on fire, especially from outside, and generally looked like a well-oiled machine.
Allissa Mulaski fired in four first-half 3-pointers, including three during the second quarter, a period in which she scored 13 of her game-high 18 points.
Avery Harris and Meioshe Mason each added eight from the post while Addie Porter scored seven points, Aaryn Grace Lester and Rebecca Brown six apiece and Anne Heidebreicht five points.
No one scored in double figures for the Lady Wildcats, whose season ended at 14-14.
The Lebanon-Northwest winner will face either Rossview or Beech for the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday with both advancing to Saturday’s sectional.
The region champion will play at home.
Rossview ousts Wilson CentralCLARKSVILLE — Host Rossview ended a two-year first-round losing streak by District 10-AAA teams in the Region 5-AAA tournament by ousting Wilson Central 57-39 Friday night.
The Lady Hawks widened a 9-6 first-quarter lead to 22-14 by halftime and 37-29 going into the fourth as they advanced to last night’s semifinal against Beech with a 26-3 record. Wilson Central’s season ended at 16-13.
Ever Walker scored eight of her Lady Hawk-leading 17 points in the third quarter. Courteney Daniels dropped in 13 points and Emani Collier 11, including seven during the fourth quarter as she sank 5 of 6 free throws.
Campbell Strange sank 6 of 8 free throws as she and Nicole Brill each tossed in 12 points to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Jakoria Woods scored seven of her eight in the third quarter while Jasmin Angel finished with four, Sydney Dalton two and Cloe Smith a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.