Lebanon’s girls are ranked No. 3 in Tim Lounsdale’s Way-To-Early Class AAAA rankings in TheTNReport, based on the June summer camp season, released yesterday.
Bearden handed the Devilettes one of their three camp losses and is No. 1, followed by defending state champion Blackman. Oakland, who Lebanon beat in a close game at Ravenwood last week and will face again during the regular season, is No. 4.
Bartlett, Farragut, Cookeville (the only non-Wilson County rival in the new District 9-AAAA) and Bradley Central round out the top eight.
Lebanon went 20-3 playing at Middle Tennessee State (June 9-11), LHS (13-15), Ravenwood (1) and again at MTSU on Tuesday through Thursday of this week.
“We played Bearden, and they beat us,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “I think right now they are the best team and they showed us some things we can work on.”
Barrett said the Devilettes had to learn how to play without four-year starting point guard Addie Grace Porter.
“Finley Tomlin made some major strides as our point guard,” Barrett said. “(Center) Meioshe Mason was dominant on both ends of the floor.”
Terri Reynolds, Asia Barr and Ny’Lyia Rankins round out the starting five with big girl Madison Jennings returning to back up Mason while sophomore Julia Manus has worked on her 3-point shot during the offseason.
“We got a really good starting five,” Barrett said. “We’re able to pressure the basketball.
“We want to be in the conversation every years as one of the top teams in the state.”
