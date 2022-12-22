Devilettes pull out win over Ramsay

Lebanon’s Finley Tomlin follows through on a fourth-quarter 3-pointer.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls climbed out of a six-point hole to start the fourth quarter Tuesday night and battled their way to a 46-44 win over Ramsay (Ala.) on the first night of the Kerry Malone Super Games at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Birmingham-based Lady Rams led 37-31 with eight minutes remaining.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.