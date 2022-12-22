Devilettes pull out win over Ramsay

Lebanon’s girls climbed out of a six-point hole to start the fourth quarter Tuesday night and battled their way to a 46-44 win over Ramsay (Ala.) on the first night of the Kerry Malone Super Games at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Birmingham-based Lady Rams led 37-31 with eight minutes remaining.
But Finley Tomlin shot the Devilettes back into the game with a pair of 3-pointers. Her latter triple with the clock ticking past the two-minute mark put Lebanon in front 45-43. She finished with three second-half triples and 12 of her 14 points after intermission.
But it was TK Hastings who led Lebanon in scoring with 20 points. Tiffany Harrigan finished with five points, Macey Baker four, Madison Jennings two and Rolandria Dowell a free throw as the Devilettes improved to 9-3.
Lebanon led 10-8 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime even at 20-20.
Kennedi Wagner swished three 3-pointers after halftime as she led the Lady Rams with 13 points.
Lebanon wrapped up the Super Games last night against Collierville. The Lady Devils will return from a brief Christmas break next week with three games in Pensacola, Fla.
Lady Wildcats fall short to DeKalb
Wilson Central was two points shy of its second win of the season Tuesday night as DeKalb County turned back the Lady Wildcats 57-55 in the Kerry Malone Super Games in Lebanon’s auxiliary gym.
The Lady Tigers, coached by former Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet player Brandy Alley (in her first season at the Smithville school), led 13-8 at the first-quarter break, 28-24 at halftime and 44-39 going into the fourth.
Jamey Ricketts led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. One of the triples, from the corner, brought Wilson Central to within a score in the fourth quarter, but the Lady ‘Cats came no closer.
Alli McCullough connected on three free throws with half a second left to bring Central to within a point. Coach Jason Knowles was not granted a timeout and the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get a foul to stop the clock as they fell to 1-10.
Cloe Smith sank 7 of 11 free throws on her way to 11 points for Central. McCullough swished 6 of 8 from the line as she and Lillian Crutchfield each added eight points. Akeley Thompson and Kendyle Pickett pitched in six apiece and Kristen Smith three.
Crutchfield and Cloe Smith each claimed eight rebounds.
Wilson Central returned to Lebanon yesterday to take on LaVergne. The Lady Wildcats will take the remainder of the holiday off before returning to action Jan. 3 at Gallatin.
Lady Commanders pass last year’s win total
Friendship Christian surpassed last season’s win total before Christmas on Tuesday as the Lady Commanders conquered visiting University School of Nashville 50-24 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Tigers led early 6-4. But freshman Sara Allums put Friendship ahead to stay at 7-6 on a free throw.
Friendship opened a 9-6 lead at the first-quarter break, 24-11 at halftime and 44-16 going into the fourth as the Lady Commanders claimed their fifth win of the season, one more than all of last year.
Kate Petty scored 16 points and Lily Maggart 13 for Friendship. Savannah Bone added eight while Avery Morrison supplied six, Liz Maggart five and Allums and Maggie Reed a free throw apiece.
Kate Vaughn led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.
Friendship will play in the AFLAC Christmas Classic at Watertown next week. The Lady Commanders are scheduled to take on their former rival Lady Purple Tigers next Wednesday for the first time since before FCS moved out of the district with Watertown and into Division II 10 years ago. FCS is also scheduled to face Columbia Academy and Station Camp at Watertown.
