Devilettes race past Wilson Central

Without one of its starting guards, Lebanon’s No. 9-ranked girls raced past visiting Wilson Central, which was without its head coach for a second straight game, 55-13 last Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes, with Finley Tomlin absent due to illness, scored the first eight points and never looked back as they improved to 18-5 for the season and 4-1 in District 9-4A. Lebanon led 21-4 at the first-quarter break and 39-9 at halftime before pitching a fourth-quarter shutout.
Terri Reynolds racked up a pair of 3-pointers as she led Lebanon with 14 points while Sani Scott, getting the start in Tomlin’s place, scored nine while Tiffany Harrigan had seven; Asia Barr, Meioshe Mason and Madison Jennings five each, Ny’lyia Rankins and Macey Baker four apiece and T.K. Hastings two.
Wilson Central, whose coach Erica Wilson missed her second straight game due to illness, was led by Lillian Crutchfield’s four points. Fadeyemi Okewusi, Jamey Ricketts and Kristen Smith each scored two and Sterling Webb, Alicia Winters and Kiah Seay a free throw apiece for assistant coach Phillip Anthony, who served as acting head coach.
Both teams will be at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Lebanon will host No. 2 and undefeated Cookeville in a last-ditch effort to keep the Lady Cavaliers from locking up the top seed in the district tournament. The Lady Wildcats will carry a 3-17, 1-4 mark into their game against Mt. Juliet.
Green Hill falls to undefeated CookevilleMT. JULIET — Cookeville maintained its perfect season and top spot in District 9-4A with a 57-24 trouncing of host Green Hill last Friday.
The Lady Cavaliers led 20-10 at the first-quarter break, 38-16 at halftime and 52-20 going into the fourth as they climbed to 23-0 for the season and 5-0 in district play needing only a win tonight at Lebanon to take the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
Green Hill fell to 7-3, 2-2 going into today’s 6 p.m. non-district visit from Siegel.
K.K. Graves buried three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Cavaliers with 13 points. Chaylin Cunningham also connected on two 3s as she and Cassie Gallagher each garnered 12.
Aubrey Blankenship led all scorers with 15 for Green Hill. Kensley Carter finished with four, Savannah Kirby three and Regan Perkins two.
