Devilettes race to district-opening win

Lebanon’s girls breezed to a 66-19 win over rival Wilson Central in the District 9-4A opener Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
A 3-pointer by Kristen Smith put Wilson Central ahead 3-2 before Lebanon reeled off the next 28 points to go up 30-3 late in the first half. A free throw by Jaiden White 1:21 before halftime broke the run as Lebanon led 33-6 at halftime.
Lebanon coach Cory Barrett played his bench early and often in this one as 12 Devilettes scored. TK Hastings hit two 3-pointers as she was the only player in double figures with 11 points.
Finley Tomlin tossed in nine first-half points while Madison Jennings and Trinity Franzen each finished with eight. Julia Manus sank two triples for her six while Tiara Spencer, Tiffany Harrigan and Kiah Seay scored five apiece, Rolandria Dowell three and Keeli Davis, Shaunna Rowe and Samya Reedy two each as Lebanon improved to 13-5.
Cloe Smith scored four free throws to lead the Lady Wildcats while White, Alli McCullough and Kristen Smith each supplied three and Akeley Thompson, Kendyle Pickett and Lillian Crutchfield two apiece as Wilson Central slipped to 2-14.
The Devilettes dominated the boards 23-10 while the Lady Wildcats committed 23 turnovers.
Both teams will remain in district action at 6 p.m. Friday — Central at home for Mt. Juliet in the Lady Bears’ league opener and Lebanon at home against Cookeville.
The Devilettes will follow Friday’s game with the State Farm Showcase on Saturday. Lebanon will close out the quadruple-header with a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Lakeway Christian. Bell Buckle Webb will open the day with a 1 p.m. game against East Nashville. Creek Wood will take on Westmoreland at 2:30, followed by York Institute against Page at 4.
DeKalb drops 11 3s to beat Watertown
SMITHVILLE — DeKalb County dropped 11 3-pointers on Watertown in a 60-51 win in the Battle of Sparta Pike on Tuesday night.
Ella Vannankie dropped in five triples on her way to 30 points. Avery Agee threw in three 3s and three free throws for her 12.
DeKalb County led 17-10 at the first-quarter break, 31-21 at halftime and 49-31 going into the fourth as Watertown slipped to 8-9.
Macie Brelje led the Lady Purple Tigers with 22 points while Madison King totaled 12. Miranda Nix, Claire Manos and Gwen Franklin each finished with four, Presley Clark a 3 and Jaleigh Robertson two.
Watertown will travel to Woodbury on Friday to take on District 6-AA rival Cannon County at 6 p.m.
Friendship falls in OT despite Maggart’s career-high 29, seven 3s
NASHVILLE — A career-high 29 points from Lily Maggart forced Friendship Christian’s game at Davidson Academy into overtime Tuesday night before the host Lady Bears emerged with a 56-48 win.
Maggart’s seventh 3-pointer came at the regulation buzzer, forcing free basketball tied at 48-48.
Her sister, Liz, scored Friendship’s only basket in the extra four minutes while Davidson dropped in eight free throws to pull away to the win.
The Lady Bears led 14-10 at the first-quarter break. Lily Maggart’s three second-quarter 3s helped put Friendship in front 24-23 by halftime. Davidson was ahead 33-30 going into the fourth before Maggart swished three more triples as part of her 14-point period.
Jolie Cote collected 24 points and Caira Simmons 14 to lead the Lady Bears.
Kate Petty put in a pair of 3s on her way to eight points for Friendship while Rylee Agee scored seven, Liz Maggart four and Avery Morrison two.
The Lady Commanders will return to the Bay Family Sportsplex to host Clarksville Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.
