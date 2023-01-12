Devilettes race to district-opening win

Lebanon point guard Finley Tomlin (12) comes down with a defensive rebound in front of Wilson Central’s Akeley Thompson during the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls breezed to a 66-19 win over rival Wilson Central in the District 9-4A opener Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

A 3-pointer by Kristen Smith put Wilson Central ahead 3-2 before Lebanon reeled off the next 28 points to go up 30-3 late in the first half. A free throw by Jaiden White 1:21 before halftime broke the run as Lebanon led 33-6 at halftime.

