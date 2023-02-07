Devilettes rally from early deficit to pull away from Green Hill

Tiara Spencer (0), who led Lebanon with 19 points, dribbles past Green Hill defender Cameron Bryan during the third quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Playing before a packed house, Green Hill’s girls got off to a great start last Friday night before visiting Lebanon overtook the Lady Hawks in the second quarter and pulled away in the third to a 55-34 win.

With coaches and many fans wearing purple in memory of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill sophomore who died in December from injuries sustained in a car wreck earlier in the month, the Lady Hawks jumped to a 6-0 lead before Lebanon scored the next seven to go up on a Macey Baker putback in the final minute. An Aubrey Blankenship free throw sent the game into the second quarter tied 7-7.

