Devilettes rally from early deficit to pull away from Green Hill

MT. JULIET — Playing before a packed house, Green Hill’s girls got off to a great start last Friday night before visiting Lebanon overtook the Lady Hawks in the second quarter and pulled away in the third to a 55-34 win.
With coaches and many fans wearing purple in memory of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill sophomore who died in December from injuries sustained in a car wreck earlier in the month, the Lady Hawks jumped to a 6-0 lead before Lebanon scored the next seven to go up on a Macey Baker putback in the final minute. An Aubrey Blankenship free throw sent the game into the second quarter tied 7-7.
The second period was largely played evenly before a Tiara Spencer three-point play drew the Devilettes even at 18-18. A putback by Samya Reedy gave Lebanon a 20-18 lead and a foul-line jumper by former Lady Hawk Trinity Franzen extended the margin to four by halftime.
A 3-pointer by Julia Varpness pulled Green Hill to within 22-21. But the Lady Hawks never scored again in the third quarter while Lebanon reeled off 15 straight to go up 37-21 going into the fourth.
“We talked about it at halftime, we got to get one stop at a time and we focused on that,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “We focused on personnel and rebounding the ball. We didn’t do a good job with that as good as we need to. But gosh, what an effort.”
“We had a great start to the game,” Lady Hawks coach Joseph Simmons said. “Everybody was doing their job on the defensive end. Offensively we were able to get out some in transition for some easy buckets, get to the foul line.
“But then in the second quarter we started relaxing a little bit when our girl didn’t have the ball and we lost coverage on a couple of their shooters, and they were able to hit two 3s that tied the game… Just kind of had a lid on the basket (in the third quarter), committed some turnovers. I think we let it affect us on the defensive end.”
Spencer sank three 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws in leading Lebanon with 19 points while Franzen, who was shaken up early in the game, returned to score eight of her 10 in the fourth quarter. Tiffany Harrigan had all nine of her tallies in the second half while TK Hastings added eight. Baker four, Keeli Davis three and Reedy two as the Devilettes improved to 18-6 for the season and 5-1 in District 9-4A.
Cameron Bryan scored six of her 10 points in the first half to lead the Lady Hawks while Blankenship supplied five of her seven in the first quarter. Varpness had six in the second half, Ellie Swallows three; Sullie Gerik, Regan Perkins and Kensley Carter two apiece and Sheridan Cruz and Chezney Whipker a free throw each as Green Hill slipped to 11-14, 2-4.
GHHS athletic director E.J. Wood said over 1,700 tickets were sold for the game in a game played in a gym whose capacity is listed at 2,405. But because Wilson County Schools employees get in free and others also had passes for admission, there was no way to determine how many were in the gym. But there appeared to be more than for the Senior Night game two weeks earlier against neighboring rival Mt. Juliet.
“I told them these are the games that you play for,” Barrett said of the crowd. “You want the crowd excited. You want them on you. You want them for you. That’s what high school basketball is supposed to be about.”
Both teams will be in county rival-district action at 6 p.m. today — Lebanon at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court against Mt. Juliet and Green Hill at Wilson Central.’
Lady Commanders at Ezell-Harding in tourney openerFriendship Christian, coming off a 78-33 loss at Clarksville Academy last Friday, will open District 4-IIA tournament play at 6 p.m. today at No. 2 seed Ezell-Harding.
The Lady Commanders, who are 6-19 for the season and finished 2-12 in the district, are the No. 7 seed.
The winner will get three more games, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against the Davidson Academy-Clarksville Academy victor at Donelson Christian. The semifinalists will also clinch a Middle Region berth.
