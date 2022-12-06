Devilettes rally past Summit behind Hastings’ 24

Lebanon’s Ta’Kisa Hastings steals the ball from a Summit player and takes it the distance for an uncontested fourth-quarter layup for two of her 24 points as the Devilettes came from behind to improve to 7-0.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter last Friday night before turning the tables on visiting Summit in the fourth to win 59-52 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Lady Spartans, coached by former Wilson Central coach John Wild (who got his start at Friendship Christian), led 18-8 eight minutes in. Lebanon whittled the lead down to 30-23 by halftime and 42-38 going into the fourth before a 21-10 fourth sent the undefeated Devilettes to their seventh win of the season.

