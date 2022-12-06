Devilettes rally past Summit behind Hastings’ 24

Lebanon’s girls fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter last Friday night before turning the tables on visiting Summit in the fourth to win 59-52 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Lady Spartans, coached by former Wilson Central coach John Wild (who got his start at Friendship Christian), led 18-8 eight minutes in. Lebanon whittled the lead down to 30-23 by halftime and 42-38 going into the fourth before a 21-10 fourth sent the undefeated Devilettes to their seventh win of the season.
Ta’Kisa Hastings led Lebanon with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Macey Baker tossed in 10 points while Finley Tomlin notched nine and Trinity Franzen six. Ro Dowell had nine rebounds and four assists as she and Madison Jennings finished with four points apiece.
Bridget Allee fired in four triples to lead the Lady Spartans with 16 points while Nicole Rizane racked up a pair of treys on her way to 13. Jadyn Pittman pitched in with 10.
Lebanon will travel to Brentwood today for a 6 p.m. game.
Central girls fall behind in first quarter of 61-37 lossGALLATIN — Wilson Central’s girls fell behind in the first quarter and couldn’t catch up in a 61-37 loss to Gallatin at Jerry Vradenburg Gym last Friday night.
The Lady Wave rolled to a 20-11 first-quarter lead. Central slowed the fall in the second but still trailed 32-21 at halftime and 50-35 going into the fourth before Gallatin closed out the Lady Wildcats with an 11-2 stretch run.
Kristen Smith sank three 3-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 13 points and sic rebounds while her sister, Cloe, scored 12. Kendyle Pickett added eight points and Alli McCullough four.
Wilson Central will travel to Nashville to take on Father Ryan at 6 p.m. today.
