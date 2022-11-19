Devilettes rally to overtake Clarksville Academy

Lebanon’s Madison Jennings (44), Finley Tomlin (12) and Macey Baker battle for the ball with Clarksville Academy’s Savannah Prather (14) and Cetera Warren during the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit Thursday night to overtake visiting Clarksville Academy 61-54 in the Devilettes’ home opener at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The teams battled evenly early until CA pulled away to a 16-11 lead at the first-quarter break on a 3-pointer by Nevaeh Brooks.

