Devilettes rally to overtake Clarksville Academy

Lebanon’s girls rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit Thursday night to overtake visiting Clarksville Academy 61-54 in the Devilettes’ home opener at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The teams battled evenly early until CA pulled away to a 16-11 lead at the first-quarter break on a 3-pointer by Nevaeh Brooks.
The Lady Cougars opened a 34-25 halftime lead before Lebanon battled back in the third quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers by Finley Tomlin. The Devilettes took a lead before a short jumper by Jaliyah Miller brought CA into a 44-44 tie going into the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Julia Manus gave Lebanon some breathing room early in the fourth before the Devilettes dropped in some free throws to improve to 2-0.
“We were very fortunate to win,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “But I’m proud of our team.”
Madison Jennings had her second strong game of the week as the senior forward scored 16 points, a total matched by classmate Tomlin, who sank three triples. Tiffany Harrigan had nine points, Macey Baker eight, Ta’Kisa Hastings five, Manus the 3 and Tiara Spencer and Ro Dowell two each.
“We got a young team,” Barrett said. “I think we got 14 14- and 15-year-olds. When you got a team that young you’re going to go through some ups and downs. The one constant we’ve had so far with our practices, our scrimmages and our two games has been our effort. Our IQ needs to continue to grow. Our practice habits need to continue to get better. But I think the second half we settled down a little bit offensively. We executed defensively better… “But you got to give them credit. They had four or five kids hit 3s. Most nights you might have one or two kids hit 3s. They had four or five… Clarksville Academy has all the pieces to play.”
Atyia Moss scored 18 points and Savannah Prather 16 for the Lady Cougars, who had three players foul out, including Shinae Johnson, who was Mt. Juliet Christian’s starting point guard as a freshman. Another Wilson County connection is CA assistant coach Victoria Dye, who played for the Devilettes before graduating in 2012.
Lebanon also dealt with foul issues as Jennings fouled out and Harrigan and Dowell each finished with four.
“Madison Jennings is coming into her own,” Barrett said. “I’ve told her since she got here she’s the only one who can stop her. Now she’s starting to believe that and she’s starting to play like that. We got our young guns running around, flying around, making plays defensively, getting out in transition and learning how to play Devilette basketball. Finley Tomlin, the point guard, takes the brunt of the chewings and everything else and she steps up there and handles it and steps up there and hits those 3s like a senior does.”
The Devilettes will travel to the Middle Tennessee Classic in Franklin on Tuesday to take on the host Lady Admirals at 6 p.m.
Friendship overwhelmed at Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville was too much for Friendship Christian in a 52-20 triumph Thursday night.
The Lady Commandos led 15-4 at the first-quarter break and 25-10 at halftime as Friendship fell to 1-1.
Jeryn Jarrett scored eight of her 14 points in the first half and finished with three 3-pointers for Hendersonville.
Liz Maggart did all her scoring in the fourth quarter as she and Avery Morrison each finished with five points for Friendship.
Kate Petty and Rylee Agee threw in a 3 apiece while Sara Allums and Lily Maggart each managed two.
Friendship will host the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic early next week at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commanders will face the Tennessee Heat at 7 p.m. Monday and Grace Christian 24 hours later.
