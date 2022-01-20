Devilettes ride fast start past Green Hill

MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s girls built a 27-point lead early in the second quarter and while host Green Hill found its offense, the Lady Hawks never had a chance at catching the Devilettes who won 72-48 Tuesday night.
The Devilettes scored the first 10 points and built a 31-4 lead before Green Hill’s offense settled down. The Lady Hawks got to within 40-18 at halftime and 54-34 going into the fourth as No. 9 Lebanon improved to 16-4 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-4A.
“At the beginning, them doubling the ball anytime was giving us problems,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “When we started handling it a little bit better things got better for us offensively.”
Asia Barr buried a pair of 3-pointers as she led Lebanon with 18 points while Terri Reynolds and Meioshe Mason each threw in 13. Macey Baker added eight points, Sani Scott seven, Finley Tomlin six on two triples, Julia Manus five and Madison Jennings two.
“You can tell by their offense in general they’re a lot more athletic than us,” Abner said. “We tried to guard inside the paint, inside the 3-point line and shorten the floor a little bit and make them earn it from outside. They’re a threat at every position. They hit some 3s and they went inside and we just tried to limit their shots.”
Aubrey Blankenship tried to pull Green Hill back into the game with 22 points, getting half of her total from the free-throw line. Kensley Carter connected on a pair of 3s on her way to eight while Julia Varpness and Alyssa Potier each put in five, Grace Wilson a 3, Sullie Gerik and Alivia Majors two each and Savanah Kirby a free throw as the Lady Hawks slipped to 5-13, 0-2.
Coming off a six-point loss at undefeated Cookeville last Friday, Lebanon coach Cory Barrett was glad to see his team’s fast start.
“We’ve been getting off to slow starts over the last three or four games,” he said. “We kind of made that a priority in practice. Our defensive intensity was good. We were flying around a little bit, which is what we wanted to do, and make them uncomfortable.”
Barrett said the loss to Cookeville will be an opportunity for the Devilettes to get better.
“They’ve got a veteran basketball team,” Barrett said of the Lady Cavaliers. “Their team has been intact for two or three years and them coming into our district now, they play a little different which is good for us to go against. With our non-conference schedule, we try to play so many different people the way they play, and Cookeville’s come into our district now and added to that. They got a great team.
“I thought we traded punches with them the other night and we’ve just got to clean some things up. Our focus is getting better everyday and I think we made a lot of improvements from last Friday to tonight.”
Lebanon will host Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Friday in the Devilettes’ first game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court since Dec. 18 before hosting Division II-AA power Ensworth at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Sonic Showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.