Devilettes ride solid start to 10th triumph

Lebanon’s girls enjoyed a solid first half Wednesday night before going stagnant in the second.
But the Devilettes’ defense was solid throughout and was never seriously threatened in a 48-42 win over Collierville in the second night of the Kerry Malone Super Games at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes jumped to a 14-3 lead as Julia Manus swished a pair of early 3-pointers. Big girl Macey Baker took over from there as she led Lebanon with 11 points.
Lebanon led 19-6 at the first-quarter break and 31-18 at halftime. The Devilettes scored just eight points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth. But the Lady Dragons could only draw to within five, 44-39, early in the fourth quarter as Lebanon improved to 10-3.
“We’re young, inconsistent and that’s kind of the way we play right now,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “It’s a 32-minute game and we’re going to play good for stretches and we’re going to look like we’re young kids for stretches. But I’m proud to finish it off. We’re sitting here 10-3 with a very young team and I couldn’t be any happier than what I am right now.”
Finley Tomlin tossed in nine points for Lebanon while Madison Jennings swished all six of her free throws on her way to eight. Manus’ two early 3s and a free throw enabled her to score seven, the same as Tiara Spencer’s total. TK Hastings, who was injured in the first quarter and didn’t return, Tiffany Harrigan and Trinity Franzen each finished with two.
Hillary Shikuku led the Lady Dragons with 12 points.
Lebanon will head for Gulf Breeze, Fla., next week for the Pensacola Beach Basketball Event. The Devilettes will take on East Forsyth (Ga.) at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Woodmont (S.C.) at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Heritage (Ark.) at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The first two games will be played at Gulf Breeze Community Center and the third at Gulf Breeze High School.
Lady Wildcats beat LaVergne for second win
Three Lady Wildcats scored in double figures Wednesday afternoon as Wilson Central won for just the second time this season 61-45 over LaVergne in the Kerry Malone Super Games in Lebanon’s auxiliary gym.
Cloe Smith sank 8 of 12 free throws as she and Kendyle Pickett each poured in 13 points while Lillian Crutchfield swished 6 of 8 from the line on her way to 12. Smith also had six rebounds while Crutchfield passed for three assists. Kristen Smith added eight points and Jamey Ricketts six as each hit a pair of 3-pointers. Alli McCullough finished with five points and Akeley Thompson four as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 2-10.
The Lady Wildcats led 17-12 at the first-quarter break, 35-23 at halftime and 54-39 going into the fourth.
Wilson Central will take the remainder of the holiday season off before returning to action Jan. 3 at Gallatin.
Lady Bears win two low-scoring gamesPORTLAND — Mt. Juliet took a couple of close wins earlier this week in the Portland Classic. The Lady Bears edged Trousdale County 23-21 Tuesday and the host Lady Panthers 35-30 Wednesday.
Mt. Juliet trailed Trousdale County 11-9 at the first-quarter break before outscoring the Lady Jackets 14-3 in the second to go up 24-14 at halftime. The Lady Bears scored just one free throw during the third quarter but had enough cushion to carry a 25-20 advantage into the fourth.
Unity Jordan led the Lady Bears with eight points while Jakoria Woods, Jai’Nyah Pillows and Adelyn Kendall each scored seven, Kayley Jones a 3-pointer, Evie Johnston two and Taylor Haymans a free throw.
Braylee Potts popped in a pair of 3s as she led the Lady Jackets, coached by former Watertown coach Paige McKinney, with 15. Mt. Juliet and Portland were tied 4-4 after one quarter and 10-10 at halftime. The Lady Bears edged in front 23-21 going into the fourth.
Woods and Jordan each scored eight points while Haymans hit a 3 and Johnston and Claire Emery two apiece. Cheyenne Gregory led the Lady Panthers with 10 points.
Mt. Juliet will play in the AFLAC Christmas Classic at Watertown next week. The Lady Bears’ first opponent, Pearl-Cohn, pulled out of the event.
They will take on Station Camp at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Liberty Creek at 3 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.