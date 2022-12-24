Devilettes ride solid start to 10th triumph

Lebanon point guard Finley Tomlin scores on a driving layup during the second half.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls enjoyed a solid first half Wednesday night before going stagnant in the second.

But the Devilettes’ defense was solid throughout and was never seriously threatened in a 48-42 win over Collierville in the second night of the Kerry Malone Super Games at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

