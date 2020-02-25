Devilettes roll past Wilson Central en route to 9-AAA final

GLADEVILLE — A midgame run doubled Lebanon’s lead Saturday as the Devilettes blew into the District 9-AAA championship game with a 66-31 win over host Wilson Central in the semifinals.
The Devilettes jumped to a 17-4 lead. The Lady Wildcats cur the margin to 22-12 by the first-quarter break even as fouls began taking their toll on Central’s Campbell Strange and Nicole Brill.
But a 15-0 spurt, part of a larger 17-1 run, turned a 27-19 Lebanon lead to a 44-20 margin early in the second half as the Devilettes moved into last night’s championship game with a 25-6 record. Wilson Central slipped into the consolation contest at 16-11.
Both will open Region 5-AAA action at 7 p.m. Friday with Lebanon at home and Wilson Central on the road.
Allissa Mulaski sank three third-quarter 3-pointers to lead a balanced Lebanon attack with 15 points while Addie Porter swished 6 of 7 free throws on her way to 14 and Aaryn Grace Lester 10, including a pair of threes. Adde Heidebreicht hit two triples and two foul shots for her eight while Teri Reynolds scored seven, Rebecca Brown six, Asia Barr a three, Avery Harris two and Madison Jennings a free throw.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Wildcats with seven points while Brill scored six, Strange five, Cloe Smith and Sydney Dalton four each and Jasmin Angel three free throws.
Golden Bears roll into 9-AAA finalsGLADEVILLE — Mt. Juliet continued its rumble through the District 9-AAA tournament with a 60-31 Saturday night semifinal thumping of Gallatin at Wilson Central.
Gage Wells threw in three 3-pointers as he and Will Pruitt scored 16 points apiece for Mt. Juliet while Riggs Abner added seven, Charles Clark six, Isaac Thompson four, Paxton Davidson a three and Josh Keck, Griffin Throneberry, Jacob Burge and Osize Daniyan two each as the Golden Bears advanced to today’s 8 p.m. championship game against Station Camp with a 24-3 record.
No one scored in double figures for the Green Wave, who slipped to 17-12 going into today’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game against Beech.
Mt. Juliet led 11-6 at the first-quarter break, 28-13 at halftime and 37-15 going into the fourth.
The semifinal victory booked the Golden Bears a first-round home game for the Region 5-AAA tournament at 7 p.m. this coming Saturday. Gallatin will be on the road at the same time.
Purple Tigers taken down by Upperman in 8-AA semisCOOKEVILLE — Watertown’s boys turned down the tempo against top-seeded Upperman in the District 8-AA semifinals last Saturday night. But the Bees still stung the Purple Tigers 50-35 at Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center.
Upperman led by 15 at halftime. The Tigers trimmed the margin to eight before time began running out and fouling became necessary as the Bees improved to 26-2.
“Minus about five possessions, the game went about how we wanted it to go,” said Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw, whose 20-9 Tigers will take on Cannon County for third place at 7 p.m. today at Tech.
Watertown and Cannon County will go on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Region 4-AA opener at either Cumberland County or Grundy County.
Gallatin turns back Lebanon rally
GLADEVILLE — What on paper should have been the closest game of Friday’s boys’ first round started out as anything but as Gallatin blew Lebanon out of the water in the District 9-AAA tournament.
But the Blue Devils found themselves back in the thick of the action, even gaining the lead in the second half, before the Green Wave moved in front to stay midway through the fourth quarter and putting Lebanon away at the free-throw line in a 61-53 victory at Wilson Central.
Gallatin jumped to a 20-3 lead as everything that could go wrong did for the Blue Devils.
But the Blue Devils persevered with a 22-6 run, capped with a 15-0 spurt to get within 26-25 13 seconds before halftime on a DeQuantay Shannon free throw.
Lebanon finally caught Gallatin 31-31 on a layin by big man David Greene on a baseline drive and dish by Shannon. The Blue Devils’ first lead came just over three minutes into the second half when shooting guard Gaven Reasonover rattled home a three-pointer from in front of the LHS bench for a 36-36 edge.
A layin by Greene opened a three-point Lebanon lead before a three-pointer by A.J. Davis brought Gallatin into a 40-40 tie going into the fourth quarter.
The teams traded the lead once more in the fourth quarter. Greene scored in the post to break a 43-43 deadlock.
But Noah Ring found himself open for a layup to put Gallatin in front 49-47. Lebanon missed two potential tying free throws. But the Green Wave found their mark from the line, hitting 14 of 20 foul shots in the fourth, including 9 of 12 by Cade Martin, to pull away and advance to Saturday’s semifinal and next weekend’s Region 5-AAA tournament with a 17-11 record.
Lebanon’s season, which began with promise but faded down the stretch due to roster attrition and injury (Jackson Painter missed this game with a recurrence of an ankle injury, ended at 19-10.
Beljwak Adaing scored seven quick points and two three-pointers in the second quarter to lead Gallatin with 17 points. Davis drained four triples on his way to 14 while Ring added 11.
After a slow start, Greene pulled the load in the paint with 18 points in his Blue Devil finale while Kobe Tibbs tossed in two threes on his way to 14. Reasonover also racked up two triples as he closed his LHS career with 10. Shannon finished with five, Jamar Kynard four and Alex Fite two.
Beech boys survive Central upset bid
GLADEVILLE — The early birds who showed up for Friday’s first District 9-AAA tournament boys’ game were almost rewarded with its first major upset.
No. 7 seed Wilson Central led No. 2 Beech deep in the fourth quarter and had the ball with a chance to win in the final seconds before the Buccaneers saved their season with a 59-56 win.
Two free throws by Kaleb Powell put Beech in front 57-56 with 1:06 to play. The Wildcats, playing on their home floor, had the ball out of a timeout with 19.4 seconds left. But a turnover led to a Kristian Shaw layup as time expired, sending the Bucs into Saturday’s semifinal and next weekend’s Region 5-AAA tournament with a 20-10 record while ending Central’s season at 11-16.
Wilson Central served early notice this would not be a blowout, at least from the outset, as the Wildcats jumped to a 6-2 lead. But the early three-point bombs stopped falling and Beech went on a 12-0 run to go up 20-12 late in the first quarter.
Beech led by as much as 11, 236-25, during the second quarter and 38-29 at halftime.
But the Wildcats rallied to re-take the lead at 42-40 on a Daniel Beard three-pointers late in the third quarter. Three free throws by Caleb Lawrence and two by Zack Marcus-Kellerman put Central ahead 49-45 going into the fourth, a lead the ‘Cats quickly expanded to six early in the final stanza.
“We played hard,” Michael Teeter said after his first season as Wildcats coach ended. “We executed the way we wanted to. We had some things not go the way we needed them to in the first half, getting down by nine at halftime. We had a great third quarter (controlled by the ‘Cats 20-7). We wanted to keep them out of rhythm, keep the off balance. We were throwing a lot of different looks at them. The guys had to communicate really well and they did.
“Had a good look at the end but ended up having a turnover.”
Powell put in 8 of 9 free throws and three 3-pointers to lead Beech with 16 points while Drew Paige poured in 15 and Jyquale Matthews 12, including two triples.
Lawrence fired in 15 points, Jordan Beard 11 and brother Daniel Beard nine as each tossed in two triples. Marcus-Kellerman and Adler Kerr each scored seven points, Connor Miller five and Jared Lawrence two.
“I told the guys after the game I was extremely proud of them,” Teeter said. “Nobody in the gym expected us to be within 20 points of this team. They had gotten us by 20 and 30 both times we played them. We came out and had a lead in the fourth and had our chances to be able to take one right here in the district tournament.
“Beech played well down the stretch. They did what they needed to. I don’t feel like we gave them anything. They’re the No. 2-ranked team in the district for a reason. They came out and made the plays.”
Bears blow out Commandos
GLADEVILLE — If Beech-Wilson Central was the upset which wasn’t completed, Hendersonville-Mt. Juliet was the expected 72-30 blowout which went according to script Friday night.
The top-seeded Golden Bears scored the first nine points and never looked back in improving to 23-3 for the season and punched a ticket to next weekend’s Region 5-AAA tournament.
Mt. Juliet led 19-4 at the first-quarter break, 34-11 at halftime and 52-26 through three periods.
Riggs Abner bagged a pair of three-pointers as he led a balanced Bear attack with 15 points while Gage Wells fired in 14 and Will Pruitt 12. Charles Clark collected nine points, Paxton Davidson six on two threes, Jacob Burge and Osize Daniyan four each, Josh Keck three free throws, Isaac Thompson and Blake Stacey two apiece and Griffin Throneberry a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for the Commandos, whose season ended at 11-16.
