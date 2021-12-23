Devilettes roll to two White House wins

WHITE HOUSE — Lebanon’s girls won for the second straight day Tuesday with a 58-35 thumping of Siegel in the White House Christmas Classic.
Playing four games in five days, the Devilettes won three contest to hike their record to 11-1 going into a brief holiday break before heading to Panama City, Fla., for a tournament next week.
Asia Barr scored 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, against Siegel while Meioshe Mason and Ny’lyia Rankins each racked up 10. Julia Manus added eight and Finley Tomlin six as both hit two 3-pointers. Macey Baker finished with five and Sani Scott a 3. Rankins racked up 14 rebounds, half coming on each end. Barr had seven deflections and four steals.
Jasmine Sneed led the Lady Stars with 11 points, including a pair of 3s, and 11 rebounds.
Lebanon opened the classic Monday afternoon with a 61-47 win over Clarksville.
The Devilettes led 15-10 at the first-quarter break, 35-24 at halftime and 49-26 through three periods.
Terri Reynolds racked up 18 points and Tomlin 16 as both fired in four 3-pointers for Lebanon. Barr notched nine points, Mason seven in the fourth quarter, Rankins six, T.K. Hastings a 3 and Manus two.
Lebanon will face Park Crossing (Ala.) at 8:30 p.m. next Monday at Surfside Middle School in Panama City. Win or lose, the tournament will move to Arnold High School the next day. Stewarts Creek is the only other Tennessee team in the eight-team field and could meet the Devilettes on the final day next Wednesday at either Arnold (for the championship or third place) or Surfside (in the consolation bracket).
Wilson Central swept at Nolensville Classic
NOLENSVILLE — Wilson Central dropped a pair of games in the Nolensville Classic earlier this week.
The Lady Wildcats fell to the host Lady Knights 47-24 Monday before losing to Lincoln County 64-41 Tuesday.
Nolensville jumped out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead and was up 30-11 at halftime.
Lillian Crutchfield led the Lady Wildcats with seven points while Fadeyemi Okewusi scored six, Cloe Smith five and Madeline Lee, Kendyle Pickett and Kiah Seay two each.
Lincoln County leaped ahead 28-7 at the first-quarter break and 44-18 by halftime.
Abby Bryan buried 23 points for the Lady Falcons while Molly Brown tossed in 12 and Annalise Malone 10.
Crutchfield led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while Smith and Akeley Thompson each added eight, Jamey Ricketts five, Okewusi four, Kristen Smith three and Sterling Webb two as Central slipped to 1-11.
Wilson Central will face Nashville Christian at 3 p.m. next Wednesday and Harpeth at 9 a.m. the following day in the Xaxby’s Classic at Goodpasture. Boys’ games between the same schools will follow.
Lady Bears lose two at Nolensville
NOLENSVILLE — Mt. Juliet lost to Independence 64-40 on Monday and 36-23 to Nolensville on Tuesday in the Nolensville Classic.
Independence led 10-9 at the first-quarter break, 26-20 at halftime and 46-24 through three.
Annalise Malone led the Lady Eagles with 24 points, including 11 free throws, while Molly Brown bagged six of her 10 in the fourth quarter, including eight after halftime.
Jakoria Woods swished home a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Bears with 18 points. Dymond Howard had eight points while Unity Jordan, Jai’Niyah Pillows and Ella Ficili four each and Adalyn Kendall two.
The Lady Bears led Nolensville 8-7 eight minutes and 17-16 at halftime before the Lady Knights went in front 22-20 going into the fourth.
Olivia Galloway scored eight of her 10 points, including both 3s, in the fourth quarter for Nolensville.
Adelyn Kendall connected on two triples as she led all scorers with 12 for the Lady Bears. Pillows finished with five, Howard three, Jones two and Jordan a free throw.
Mt. Juliet will be at Watertown for the AFLAC Christmas Shootout. The Lady Bears will open with a 3 p.m. game against Trousdale County next Tuesday in the main gym.
