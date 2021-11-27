Devilettes roughed up by Webb 56-25

Even in the best of seasons during the Cory Barrett Era at Lebanon, the Devilettes absorbed a hard-lesson loss during the early season which helped them make tournament runs later.
Whether the Devilettes have another state tournament run in them remains to be seen, but Bell Buckle Webb joined Riverdale and Cookeville as teams which handed them painful losses early in the season. This one was rougher than most, however, as the Feet stomped host Lebanon 56-25 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Tuesday night.
Lebanon got off to a slow start, trailing 8-2 from the outset against a talented Webb team Devilette coach Cory Barrett said during June camp was the favorite to win the Division II-A state championship. But the start turned out to be more than slow as the Feet looked like they could win any of the six championships TSSAA will crown in March.
Webb led 19-6 at the first-quarter break, 28-14 at halftime and 43-17 through three periods as the Feet, who lost their opener to DII-AA power Ensworth 52-49, pulled even at 1-1.
Summer Bostock sank three 3-pointers to lead Webb with 20 points while Rhema Collins collected 13 and Angelica Velez 10.
Lebanon’s Meioshe Mason, facing girls as big or bigger than her 6-foot-3 frame, led Lebanon with 11 points while Asia Barr scored seven, Finley Tomlin three free throws and Ny’Lyia Rankins and T.K.hastings two each as the Devilettes dropped to 2-1.
Lebanon faced Dickson County last night in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic at Brandon Gym and will host Page at 6 p.m. today as the two-day event wraps up.
Friendship falls 41-28 at PortlandPORTLAND — Friendship Christian, all seven of them ranging from eighth to 10th grade (no juniors or seniors are on the roster), dropped a 41-28 decision at Portland on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers led 12-8 at the first-quarter break, 24-16 at halftime and 37-20 through three as Friendship fell to 1-2.
Rayleigh Hester threw in 13 points to lead the Lady Panthers, whose 3-1 record includes a 37-29 verdict over Green Hill last week.
I’tynashia Bates led the Lady Commanders with 10 points while Lily Maggart scored seven, Kate Petty six and eighth-grader Natlaie Major five.
Friendship is off until a Tuesday home game against St. Cecilia at the Bay Family Sportsplex. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
