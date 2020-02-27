GLADEVILLE — Lebanon’s girls have accomplished a lot in Cory Barrett’s five seasons as coach, including a region champion and state tournament appearance.
But in a season whose theme is “Unfinished business,” the Devilettes went back and checked another box off the “to-do” list Monday night by winning their first-ever District 9-AAA tournament championship 49-46 over Beech before a raucous crowd at Wilson Central.
Lebanon was a charter member of 9-AAA from 1976-80. But despite going to three straight state tournaments, the Devilettes never won the district in those years and reached the finals just once. Ironically, Lebanon’s boys won the first two 9-AAA titles.
“When Ronnie Tucker put this program together, as far as the information, and (Wilson Central sports information director Jay) Doc (Holliday) and his staff actually did all the logistics aspects of it, we got to looking and realized Lebanon has never won 9-AAA,” Barrett said. “I told them today, ‘Hey, if you want to do something that’s never been done at Lebanon, you can win the district because it’s never been done in 9-AAA.’ ”
Lebanon moved to 7-AAA in 1980 and won several championships, mostly before 1992 and most recently in 2008 before returning to 9-AAA in 2010.
“I’m just proud of our effort,” Barrett said. “It was a great championship game. Give Beech a lot of credit. It’s what championship games are supposed to be about.”
Both teams already had home games booked for 7 p.m. Friday in the region before the winners advance to next week’s semifinals at Springfield. But the Devilettes and Lady Buccaneers battled like their seasons were on the line.
Lebanon led most of the first quarter before Beech reeled off a 10-0 run. The Devilettes answered with 13 straight and led most of the remainder of the night. The Lady Bucs did briefly take one-point leads during the fourth quarter. But after Anne Marie Heidebreicht broke a 44-44 tie with a 3-pointer from the top of the circle with 2:39 to play, LHS hit just enough free throws while two Beech players and one LHS player fouled out.
But after a last-second 3 drew nothing but air, Devilette Nation partied like it was the 1980s in 7-AAA.
“It was a great game by both teams,” Barrett said. “Beech and us have had some battles over the years, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”
The teams could do this again in a week at Springfield or even in a 9-AAA gym. But first, Lebanon has to beat Clarksville and Beech has to handle Henry County on Friday night and win their semifinal next Monday before possibly running into each other again.
“Whatever happens, happens,” Barrett said. “But we’ll turn our focus on Friday night (Tuesday). We’re going to celebrate this win. I want to thank our fans for coming out. And our student section was loud tonight. I just really appreciate the community of Lebanon supporting us and hopefully, we’ll have a packed house on Friday.”
These Devilettes find different ways to win. But one part of the formula which has worked the last two games against Beech has been the play of point guard Addie Grace Porter, who scored 12 points and ran the show on offense and defense to pick up tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
“She’s the MVP in my book… She means so much to our team,” Barrett said of Porter. “Everybody on our team has a role. Everybody on our team accepts their role and they try to overachieve within their role and they don’t try to get out of character because we have selfless kids. They’re for each other. They’re great students, they’re great people and I think great things happen to great people and that’s one of the reasons we won tonight.”
Heidebreicht hit four 3s in leading Lebanon with 15 points after Beech held the Devilettes to one made triple two weeks ago.
“Anne Marie’s role is come in and stroke that 3,” Barrett said. “She knows any daylight she gets, she’s going to put it up and we feel fortunate she hit some tonight.”
Forward Avery Harris had seven points while Meiosha Mason came off the bench to score six in the post and also blocked three shots. Allissa Mulaski sank five second-half free throws, including 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter — the first two of which put Lebanon ahead 40-39 and the latter pair drawing the Devilettes into a 42-42 tie.
Rebecca Brown finished with four before fouling out as Lebanon improved to 26-6.
Deshiya Hoosier, named the district’s regular-season MVP following the game, made a bid for tournament honors with 21 points, including a pair of triples. Mia Dean dropped in 10 points, including three treys, as the Lady Buccaneers slipped to 25-3.
Mulaski and Heidebreicht joined Porter on the all-tournament team. Dean and Hoosier also made the team, as did Wilson Central’s Campbell Strange and Gallatin’s Jeremia Montgomery.
Porter, Mulaski and Lester represented Lebanon on the all-district team and were joined by Wilson Central’s Strange, Nicole Brill and Sydnee Richetto and Mt. Juliet’s Nevaeh Majors.
Gallatin quickness wears out Central, sends Lady ‘Cats to Rossview for regionGLADEVILLE — Gallatin’s girls scored eight straight points, including the first six of the second half, to grab the lead and reeled off 12 in a row late to finish off host Wilson Central 61-45 in the District 9-AAA consolation contest Monday night.
The Lady Wave led most of the first quarter, including 16-13 at the break.
Wilson Central moved in front in the second quarter when Campbell Strange’s steal led by Nicole Brill’s putback for a 19-18 Lady Wildcat edge. That was part of a 9-0 run which put the home team ahead 25-20.
But Gallatin’s quickness, which resulted in 15 steals, eventually took its toll on Central.
Ja’Neca Talley’s 2-on-1 fastbreak layup off a steal beat the halftime buzzer to bring the Lady Wave within 27-25.
Gallatin’s run continued to start the second half to put Central in comeback mode. Despite Strange’s efforts (she had eight points in the third quarter and 12 of her 19 in the second half), the Lady Wildcats couldn’t neutralize the Lady Wave’s quickness as they slipped to 16-12 going into Friday’s first-round region game at District 10-AAA champion Rossview.
The Lady Wave improved to 21-9, their first season north of 20 wins since the 1999 state champions tasted victory 33 times.
They will travel to Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday in their first Region 5-AAA game since 2002.
Talley totaled 20 points while Janaya Newson knocked down two triples on her way to 12 and A’Niya Boone tossed in 10.
Nicole Brill added 12 points for Central while Cloe Smith finished with four, Sydney Dalton and Jasmin Angel three each and Savannah Kirby two.
