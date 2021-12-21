Lebanon’s girls came away with a split from the two-day Sallis Family Classic following a 51-41 loss to Bartlett last Saturday afternoon at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes fought off a pesky Northwest team 47-44 the night before.
Bartlett led 11-9 at the first-quarter break before a 20-8 second period lifted the Lady Panthers to a 31-17 halftime lead. The Devilettes trimmed the margin to 37-25 going into the fourth as they dropped to 9-2.
Mallory Collier scored 16 points and Nevaeh Scott 12 for the Lady Panthers, who shot a sizzling 58% from the floor in improving to 8-2.
Lebanon was 0-for-17 from 3-point range and shot just under 32% for the game. Asia Barr tossed in 12 points and Ny’lyia Rankins 10 while Finley Tomlin scored seven, Terri Reynolds and Meioshe Mason five each and Sani Scott two.
Reynolds made her senior-season debut Friday after missing the first month of the season with a knee injury sustained during a playday in early November. She came off the bench to lead Lebanon with 10 points against Northwest.
Lebanon led 11-5 at the first-quarter break and never trailed. But the Devilettes could never shake the Viqueens, who seemingly dominated the glass. After trailing 25-12 at halftime and falling behind by as much as 15, the visitors from Clarksville made repeated runs, once drawing to within two at 47-45. A Reynolds steal led to a Barr three-point play for a 45-37 lead with 1:15 to play before Northwest fell short on a final run as the visitors fell to 8-3.
Tomlin tossed in two triples as she and Rankins each scored eight points while Barr supplied seven, a foul-plagued Mason five, Madison Jennings four, Macey Baker and T.K. Hastings two each and Julia Manus a free throw. Reynolds also racked up a pair of 3s, including her first basket of the season.
Lebanon faced Clarksville yesterday afternoon in the White House Classic and will return today for a 3 p.m. matinee against Siegel.
Rossview rolls past Wilson CentralGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central was no match for visiting Rossview last Friday night as the Lady Hawks soared to a 57-10 triumph.
The Lady Hawks led 16-3 at the first-quarter break and 34-3 at halftime as they returned to Clarksville with an 8-1 record.
Sydney Deroches dropped in 13 points and Emani Collier 10 as both hit a pair of 3-pointers for Rossview. Fadeyemi Okewusi and Akeley Thompson each tossed in three points for the Lady Wildcats while Kristen Smith and Madeline Lee scored two apiece as Central slipped to 1-9.
Wilson Central, along with Mt. Juliet, was at the Nolensville Classic yesterday. The Lady Bears faced Lincoln County before the Lady Wildcats took on the host Lady Knights. Central will face Lincoln County at 1:30 p.m. today before the Wildcats take on Summit’s boys. Mt. Juliet will play host Nolensville in a girl-boys doubleheader starting at 5.
Wild’s Lady Spartans top Green Hill
MT. JULIET — John Wild, who began his coaching career three decades ago at Friendship Christian and more recently led Wilson Central to the state tournament undefeated, returned to Wilson County with his Summit team last Friday and watched the Lady Spartans take a 62-39 win.
The Lady Spartans led 15-6 at the first-quarter break, 33-10 at halftime and 47-22 through three periods as they sank 13 3-pointers in rising their record to 7-3.
Claudette Runk racked up six triples and Quinn Johnston three as each knocked down 19 points for Summit while Becca Alee’s 12 came on four treys.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 17 points. Grace Wilson sank a pair of 3s as she and Cameron Bryan each scored six while Savannah Kirby and Ava Heilmann hit a 3 apiece and Kensley Carter and Julia Varpness two points each as Green Hill slipped to 3-8.
Green Hill is off until next week’s State Farm Classic at Riverdale in Murfreesboro.
