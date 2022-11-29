Devilettes take two from Memphis teams

Lebanon’s Tiara Spencer eyes the loose ball after she and Hutchison’s Lauren Burress (12) had been battling for it during the first half last Friday.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls pulled away from Hutchison 70-47 last Friday in the Kay Maynard State Farm Classic at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Devilettes had a tougher time putting away another Memphis-area team the following night as they held off Houston 57-54.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.