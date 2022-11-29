Devilettes take two from Memphis teams

Lebanon’s girls pulled away from Hutchison 70-47 last Friday in the Kay Maynard State Farm Classic at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes had a tougher time putting away another Memphis-area team the following night as they held off Houston 57-54.
Lebanon led Hutchison 13-9 at the first-quarter break, 35-24 at halftime and 55-39 through three periods.
The Devilettes outrebounded the Sting 28-21 while Hutchison committed 22 turnovers to Lebanon’s 12.
Ta’Kisa Hatings hit three 3-pointers in leading Lebanon with 20 points while Finley Tomlin also tossed in three triples on her way to 11. Ro Dowell and Macey Baker each tossed in 10 while Julia Manus scored six on two 3s.
Chelsey Goodloe finished with four points, Tiara Spencer a 3 and Tiffany Harrigan, Grace Reed and Kiah Seay two apiece.
Berklee Scifres scored 11 points for Hutchison.
Houston took a 19-17 first-quarter lead before the Devilettes dominated the second 17-2 to go up 34-21 by halftime. The Lady Mustangs used a 19-14 third to trim the margin to 48-40 going into the fourth.
Houston missed a tying triple at the final buzzer as Lebanon held on to improve to 5-0.
Tomlin tossed in three triples as she and Hastings each had 13 points while Madison Jennings, who didn’t play against Hutchison, returned to the lineup and tossed in 12.
Baker scored seven and grabbed 11 rebounds while Manus finished with five points and four assists. Fowell dropped in four points, Spencer two and Harrigan a free throw.
Anna Lee Avery led four Lady Mustangs in double figures with 15 points while Ellet Smith scored 14 and Laila McNamee 13 as each hit a pair of 3s. Teniya Morant managed 12.
Lebanon will travel to Murfreesboro today for a 6 p.m. game against Riverdale at Johnny Parsley Gym.
Lady Wildcats absorb two lossesWilson Central was shut out in the first quarter last Friday and never recovered in a 62-23 loss to Westmoreland in the Kay Maynard State Farm Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Lady Wildcats played better the following day in a 45-35 setback to Houston in the LHS auxiliary gym.
Westmoreland led 18-0 at the first-quarter break and 34-8 at halftime.
Riley Mirghavami hit two 3-pointers as she and Lillian Crutchfield each scored six points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Alli McCullough finished with four, Marty Dunn three and Akeley Thompson and Jaiden White two each.
Houston rode off to a 13-4 first-quarter lead before the Lady Wildcats used a 10-5 second to close to within 18-14 by halftime. The teams played almost even in the third as the Lady Mustangs took a 36-30 advantage into the fourth.
Jamey Ricketts racked up four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with 16 points while Thompson scored six, Crutchfield and McCullough four each, Mirghavami a3 and Pickett two.
The Lady Wildcats will host Brentwood at 6 p.m. today.
