Devilettes turn back Green Hill on Senior Night

In a preview of what will likely be their first game in the District 9-4A tournament, Green Hill’s girls showed Lebanon they won’t be an easy out.
The Devilettes, celebrating Senior Night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, extended their defense to fuel an 11-0 run and open a 21-9 lead. But the Lady Hawks responded in the third quarter with turnover-producing defense of their own as they cut the margin to seven on a couple of occasions, including 47-40 going into the fourth quarter.
“Our pressure, when we put kids in, we just want fresh energy off the bench and I thought we turned them over and got them rattled a little bit and that’s what it’s going to take to beat them,” Wilson Central coach Cherie Abner said.
“They were taking it to us and we looked like we had never seen that before,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “But that was good for us. We were able to go through that and see that on film and we’ll be able to make some adjustments and hopefully be better the next time.”
But the Devilettes doubled up Aubrey Blankenship, who scored eight of her 15 points during the third quarter, and dared the other Lady Hawks to beat them. Blankenship was scoreless in Green Hill’s seven-point fourth.
“If you got a player of her caliber, or any player, if they start getting in rhythm, you got to do something to take them out of rhythm,” Barrett said of Blankenship. “You never want to let one player score on us two or three times in a row. We had to make some adjustments there and roll the dice.”
“We let them get away from us in that first quarter and I think that was the difference,” Abner said. “I thought we played probably the hardest game we’ve played all year. We’ve been preaching that and they think they’re playing hard and they’re not, really. Tonight, we definitely picked it up a couple of notches and played as hard as we’ve played all year long.”
Finley Tomlin led Lebanon with 16 points, hitting 10 of 12 free throws, including 4 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Meioshe Mason scored six first-period points and closed her final regular-season home game with 15 as the Devilettes improved to 19-6 for the season and 5-2 in the district, good for second place in the upcoming district tournament.
Green Hill fell to 8-15, 2-4 and, if the Lady Hawks take care of business tonight at home against Wilson Central and Friday against Mt. Juliet, also on the Hill, they will be the No. 3 seed and face No. 2 Lebanon in the district semifinals, which GHHS will host. Both teams would also already be qualified for the Region 5-4A tournament.
Senior Terri Reynolds scored seven points for Lebanon while Madison Jennings finished with five, Julia Manus and senior Asia Barr four each, Macey Baker and senior Ny’lyia Rankins three apiece and Sani Scott two.
Sullie Gerik, Alivia Majors and Savannah Kirby each scored seven points, with all of Kirby’s coming during the third. Alyssa Potier pitched in five and Kensley Carter and Julia Varpness three each.
“They do a lot of things to disrupt our offense,” Abner said. “Aubrey got in early foul trouble. I thought my team handled it well… We made some turnovers, but when you have freshmen out there handling the ball, they’re going to make turnovers.”
The Devilettes will close their district schedule at 6 p.m. today at Mt. Juliet before traveling to Murfreesboro on Friday for a non-league tilt against former District 7-AAA rival Oakland to wrap up the regular season.
“We’re just excited to try to continue to improve,” Barrett said. “If we continue to improve, we’ll be okay. We got two games left and we still feel like we have a lot of room for improvement and our ceiling’s still a lot higher that where we are right now. If we get a little healthier and fine tune some things, I think we’ll have a good shot to make a postseason run.”
