MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s girls turned back a Mt. Juliet challenge with a second-quarter surge to win 56-43 last Friday night.
The Lady Bears overcame an early 7-2 Lebanon lead to go up 9-7 on a jumper by Evie Johnston. Rolandria Dowell scored from the other lane to draw the Devilettes into a 9-9 tie at the first-quarter break.
Tiffany Harrigan hit a 3-pointer from the corner to put Lebanon in front 12-9 two minutes into the second quarter. A steal and layup by Jakoria Woods, who led the Lady Bears with 23 points, brought Mt. Juliet to within a point 4:20 before halftime.
But a pair of 3s by Tiara Spencer ignited a 15-7 Lebanon run to close the half with the Devilettes in front 29-20.
“We came out, got a little sporadic, a little bit away from what we wanted to do defensively,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “And then we missed some shots at the rim and we had four charges in the first half. We needed to get more under control and settle down a little bit. And in the second half, I thought we did that and got on the boards.”
“That 45-second spell in the second quarter hurt us,” Mt. Juliet coach Joseph Hiett said. “I credit our kids’ fight, our kids’ effort. After Cookeville the other night (a 63-20 loss), we really challenged them. Practices got hard. They looked like preseason practices. And I think it showed tonight with their effort.”
Lebanon led 42-30 going into the fourth as the Devilettes improved to 16-6 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-4A.
Harrigan led Lebanon with 14 points while Trinity Franzen finished with 11 of her 13 after halftime and Dowell 10. TK Hastings swished 6 of 7 free throws and a 3 for nine while Spencer sank two treys for her six. Keeli Davis and Samya Reedy each tossed in two.
Woods knocked down 9 of 10 free throws and two triples for Mt. Juliet. Johnston added eight while Unity Jordan finished with four,
Taylor Haymans a 3, Adelyn Kendall and Jai’Nyah Pillows two apiece and Claire Emery a free throw as the Lady Bears slipped to 8-16, 0-3.
Mt. Juliet will travel around the corner and up the Hill tonight to battle city-rival Green Hill at 6 p.m. Lebanon will enjoy its district bye tonight before continuing its four-game road swing at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilson Central to tip off the league’s second half.
Green Hill dominates against CentralMT. JULIET — Green Hill pulled away from visiting Wilson Central in the second quarter last Friday night and took home a 54-27 triumph.
The Lady Wildcats were within 9-7 at the first-quarter break before Green Hill dominated the second period 16-6 for a 25-13 halftime lead. The Lady Hawks were even more in command with an 18-4 third quarter for a 43-17 margin.
Savannah Kirby connected on two 3-pointers to lead the Lady Hawks with 14 points while Aubrey Blankenship added 11. Ava Heilman hit a pair of triples on her way to eight while Sullie Gerik, Kensley Carter, Julia Varpness and Alyssa Potier each finished with four, Regan Perkins a 3 and Cameron Bryan a 2.
Kristen Smith led the Lady Wildcats with nine points. Kendyle Pickett put in a pair of 3s on her way to eight while Jamey Ricketts finished with five, Akeley Thompson and Lillian Crutchfield two each and Cloe Smith a free throw.
Both teams will be back in District 9-4A action at 6 p.m. today — Wilson Central at Cookeville and Green Hill at home against city-rival Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.