Devilettes turn back Tullahoma, 55-49

Lebanon's girls took an early shot from visiting Tullahoma before rallying for a 55-49 win Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester GIbbs Court.
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 12-4 lead and were up 14-8 at the first-quarter break. The Devilettes, who led 4-3 early, finally caught the 'Cats at 23-23 on an Avery Brown layup and ahead 25-23 on Meioshe Mason's putback in the final minute of the first half. Allissa Mulaski's steal and layup opened a four-point lead before a three-pointer from the corner by McKenna Buckner drew Tullahoma within 27-26 at halftime.
Lebanon opened a seven-point lead in the third quarter 33-26. But Tullahoma never went away. In fact, the Lady Wildcats rallied all the way to a 44-42 lead on a putback and-one by Kailyn Farrell midway through the fourth quarter.
Harris hit an open layup on the other end to draw the Devilettes into a 44-44 tie. After Tullahoma missed the front end of a one-and-one, Mulaski's three from the wing lifted Lebanon to the lead for good at 47-44 as the home team improved to 4-2.
"It seems like every game we play feels like a tournament game," Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. "It almost feels like a win-or-go-home, and we got to continue to build on adversity and being able to respond when someone comes in and punches you in the mouth."
Addie Porter put in a pair of threes as she and fellow guard Aaryn Grace Lester each scored 12 points for Lebanon. Mulaski, tightly guarded all night, managed to get free for a couple of threes as she and Harris each added eight points while Rebecca Brown scored six, Anne Marie Heidebreicht five and Mason four.
Tullahoma knocked down nine three-pointers, including three by Buckner and two by Farrell as each tossed in 12 points while Julia Duncan dropped in 11 as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 3-2.
"They're good," Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said of the Lady Wildcats. "They won the 8-AAA tournament last year and they've got all five starters back, along with a couple of other kids.
"People haven't heard much about them, but I've told everybody they got a great basketball team. They got two kids averaging 20 points per game. Ferrell's averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. We held them to 12 and 11. You got to give some of their other kids credit for stepping up and making some shots."
Lebanon will open District 9-AAA action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Mt. Juliet.
"We've already played the top four (in Rutherford County), so we know what that's about," Barrett said. "And 8-AAA's got some really good teams with (Tullahoma) and Coffee County and Lincoln County. For us, we know we're going to get everybody's best shot. We have to embrace that, which we are. No matter who plays good, who plays bad, who's out, when you have the Devilettes' name, Lebanon's name on your jersey, you got to go out there and you got to respond."
Lebanon's junior varsity improved to 3-0 with a 35-33 win over Tullahoma earlier Tuesday. Freshman Madison Jennings led the Devilettes with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Natalie Danko dropped in 10 points, hitting 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Julia Manus threw in a three-pointer while Erin Gallatin, Lexie Crowder, Macie Jones and Joslyn Lackey each tossed in two.
Watertown edgedby Trousdale 61-60
WATERTOWN -- Trousdale County edged Watertown 61-60 Tuesday night.
Emma Christensen poured in 24 points, including a three-pointer as time expired, and Brittni Allison 13 for Watertown. Delanney Hight added eight points, Alie Tunks and Daejah Maklary five each, Morgan Bain four and Madi Reeder a free throw as the Tigerettes fell to 4-3.
Watertown will open District 8-AA action at 6 p.m. Friday at Cannon County.
Friendship falls to St. Cecilia
Friendship Christian's girls fell behind early in a 46-26 loss to visiting St. Cecilia on Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Scarabs led 14-5 following the first quarter before the Lady Commanders climbed to within 21-16 by halftime. But St. Cecilia enjoyed another big period in the third to go up 37-21. Sara Davis dropped in 12 points for St. Cecilia.
Brooke Jones led the Lady Commanders with 13 points while Rachel Pippin put in nine and Joy Osipchuk and Anna Taylor two apiece.
Friendship will play host to Middle Tennessee Christian on Saturday in a 3 p.m. matinee.
Lady Bears beatenat East Nashville
NASHVILLE -- Mt. Juliet's girls dropped an 82-65 decision to Metro power East Nashville on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears led 40-37 at halftime as freshman Ava Heilman had all 19 of her points in the first half.
Halle Jones scored 16 points, Navaeh Majors 13, Dymond Howard 10 and Anna Riggs seven for the Lady Bears, who fell to 2-2 going into Friday's 6:30 p.m. District 9-AAA opener at Lebanon's Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Nashville Christian seizes control in second half
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian's big second quarter was undone by a poor third Tuesday night as Nashville Christian controlled the second half in a 66-51 win.
The Lady Eagles led 22-12 following the
first quarter before the Lady Saints used a 24-12 second to go up 36-34 at halftime. But Nashville Christian re-asserted itself with a 13-5 third period to go up 47-41 as MJCA dropped its DII District 4-A opener.
Karman Drake dropped in 30 points for Nashville Christian.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 17 points while Shinae Johnson scored 16. Megan Blackwell and Felicity Keen each notched nine points.
Richetto's 31 leads Lady 'Cats past Shelbyville, moves into fifth place on Central scoring list
SHELBYVILLE -- Sydnee Richetto's 31 points helped keep Wilson Central's girls ahead of Shelbyville and moved her up the Lady Wildcat career scoring ranks in a 58-53 win over the Eaglettes on Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats led 13-10 following the first quarter but trailed 30-28 at halftime. Wilson Central's 14-6 third period put the visitors back on top 42-36 going into the fourth as the Lady 'Cats shot 60% from the floor in improving to 3-1.
Richetto sank six three-pointers as she passed Kellie Gassie's 1,084 points scored from 2001-05 and into fifth place on Central's career list early in her junior season with 1,111. She has a chance to pass Addison Byrd's 1,572 later this season for fourth place. Next year, Tierney Jenkins' 1,769 points, Kendall Spray's 2,016 and Jasmine Hassell's (now a Central assistant coach) 2,395 may be on the to-do list.
Nicole Brill added eight points Monday night for Wilson Central while Campbell Strange scored seven. Jasmin Angel supplied six points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals while Sydney Dalton dropped in four points and Savannah Kirby two.
Wilson Central will open District 9-AAA action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hendersonville.
Tigerettes top Jackson County
GAINESBORO -- Watertown's girls rolled to a 43-31 win at Jackson County on Monday night.
Emma Christensen's 11 points led the Tigerettes while Brittni Allison and Daejah Maklary each notched nine, Alie Tunks five and Delanney Hight, Madi Reeder and Morgan Bain two apiece.
