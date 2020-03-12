Devilettes turn table on Bradley

MURFREESBORO — Lebanon’s girls won a state tournament game for the first time in 38 years, in the process ousting the defending state champion and getting payback for last season’s quarterfinal loss as the Devilettes defeated Bradley Central, 51-42, Wednesday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
Last year’s game was very low scoring with Bradley winning 34-26 in last year’s meeting. This year’s first half played out very similarly with Lebanon leading 19-16 at halftime.
“You got two great defensive teams,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said.
The Devilettes found some offensive flow in the second half as they opened a 36-25 lead going into the fourth quarter. They led by as much as 36-22 midway through the third period on an Anne Marie Heidebreich t3-pointer.
Addie Porter’s free throw broke a 14-14 tie 51.1 seconds before halftime and Lebanon never trailed again. Her two foul shots with 1.3 ticks left opened the three-point spread at the break. The Devilettes went on to extend their run to 14-2 as Terri Reynolds drained a 3 from the corner for a 31-18 lead.
“There are a couple of things,” Barrett said of Lebanon’s second-half offensive surge. “No. 1, they’re down on my end. I help them as much as I can on defense in the first half. I also get a better feel for what we’re doing on the offensive end when it’s right there. You can check the kids’ fatigue factor. How they’re defending this, how they’re defending that. And we try to exploit those areas.”
Point guard Porter poured in 20 points, including knocking down 9 of 10 free throws, and got inside to pull down nine rebounds and also grabbed a pair of steals. Allissa Mulaski added 11, including three 3-pointers which came from beyond the college men’s circle. Her last triple may have been the final nail as it staked Lebanon to a 46-33 lead midway through the fourth.
“(Barrett) told me at halftime to just shoot the ball no matter where I was at,” Mulaski said. “Three feet behind the line, it didn’t matter. So I just did what he told me to. And it felt good to finally make one.
“I knew what to expect from their defense and I got used to it.”
“We always try to play fast tempo because we’re pretty deep; we play nine people,” Porter said. “If we can tire the other team out and get easy buckets, it really helps us out.”
Rebecca Brown scored seven points, Heidebreicht five, Reynolds and Avery Harris three each and Meioshe Mason two as the Devilettes won their 14th straight game and improved to 31-6. It was Lebanon’s first state tournament triumph since beating Mt. Juliet 57-41 in the 1982 semifinals.
Lebanon will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the semifinals against Arlington, a 62-56 winner over Brentwood, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game with either Stone Memorial (a 61-46 winner over Science Hill) or Whitehaven (which escaped Maryville 66-63) waiting from the other bracket.
“Going forward on Friday, everyone knows the atmosphere and that’s just going to help us out and kind of settle our nerves,” Lebanon guard Aaryn Lester said.
Alexis Barnes led Bradley with 17 points as the Bearettes ended a 29-4 season.
