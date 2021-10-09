What began as a solid first-half performance turned into four quarters of domination Friday night as Lebanon ended 13 years of frustration by blanking visiting Mt. Juliet 35-0 at Clifton Tribble Field\Danny Watkins Stadium.
October is only eight days old, but the Blue Devils have already exorcised two long-standing demons - a region championship for the first time since the early 1990s and their first win over the Golden Bears since the closing days of the George W. Bush administration in 2008. And getting over the win over Shelbyville was key for the win over Mt. Juliet to happen, according to LHS coach Chuck Gentry.
“It’s good to get that monkey off our back,” said Gentry after his Blue Devils won the battle between two teams who entered the game with identical 6-1 records. “I’m proud of our coaches, proud of our kids, being able to get away from last week which was really emotional for our program and to put our eyes on Mt. Juliet. and to come out and play well and do the things we have coached them to do and wanted to do. It’s a statement to our staff and to our kids and I’m proud of each and every one of them.”
Lebanon quarterback Jaylen Abston ran for three touchdowns and threw for one more as he ran for 38 yards on 10 carries and passed for 185 on 13-of-17 passing as the Blue Devils committed no turnovers.
But it was the one touchdown he wasn’t involved in coming off the game’s only turnover which broke the Bears’ back just before halftime.
Abston, who closed Lebanon’s first offensive series with a screen pass Kemontez Logue took 5 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead, had just scored on a 2-yard run for a 14-0 advantage 3:43 before halftime when Sean Redmond kicked off.
Return man Amarion Workings was going to let the kick roll into the end zone for the touchback. But the ball hit the pylon instead, forcing him to pick up the ball. The Lebanon coverage tackled him at the Mt. Juliet 1-yard line.
“Sean Redmond does a good job of kicking the ball and placing the ball in the corner where we want it,” Gentry said. “He’s been kicking it really well. He’s always worried about kicking it out of bounds. I said ‘you let me worry and you kick’, and he’s been much better for us after me and him made that deal. I’m proud of the cover team of getting down there.”
When a team wins a dozen straight over an opponent, it’s only natural to wait for the other shoe to drop. It appeared that might happen as Bears quarterback Stephen Swoner drove his team all the way to the Lebanon 44.
“In games like this, we felt like there’s always been something go wrong,” Gentry said. “I told them, ‘let’s go, let’s just keep pounding and keep chopping and it’s going to go our way tonight ‘cause it’s our time’.”
Defensive back Anthony Crowell, who caught nine passes for 129 yards on offense, made the play of the game on defense by intercepting Swoner on the run and returning the ball 75 yards down the Lebanon sideline with Big Blue Nation cheering him on for a 21-0 lead going into intermission.
“We’re trying to get to half up 14-0 and not let them score,” Gentry said. “(We) made some good blocks and made a good run, give us a lot of momentum going into halftime.”
The second half saw Abston score on runs of 1 and 6 yards while the Blue Devil defense silenced the Golden Bears’ explosive offense, holding Mt. Juliet without a second-half first down until backup Devonte Ford reeled off 31 yards on five straight carries as the running clock was winding down.
“We were able to churn some yards there and block them and get a little tempo going a little faster and keep them off balance,” Gentry said. “We didn’t score like we wanted two one or two times down there, but it’s always good to move the football, give them long fields and let the clock run. We were playing good defense.
While the Blue Devils’ balanced offense produced 368 yards (183 rushing and 185 passing), Mt. Juliet had 137 rushing yards (led by Griffin Throneberry’s 68 on 15 carries) but was held to just 41 through the air for 178 total.
“Really good offense,” Gentry said after the Blue Devils blanked the Bears for the first time since 1994. “Just wasn’t clicking tonight. Hats off to our defensive staff and our kids for playing so hard and executing our gameplan.”
Both teams enter their fall break bye week before beginning their two-game stretch run Oct. 22. By the time Lebanon welcomes Gallatin to Tribble Field that night, Shelbyville may have beaten Warren County during the Blue Devils’ bye to give LHS the outright Region 3-6A championship, making the Oct. 29 finale at Warren County irrelevant.
But even though the Blue Devils are flying high, Gentry welcomes the break.
“We’re a little banged up, a little tired and it’ll be good to get away from here a little bit and rest and come back rejuvenated and put the focus on Gallatin,” Gentry said.
Meanwhile, Mt. Juliet has work to do in Region 5-5A as the Golden Bears, after a week off, look to break a two-game losing streak as they welcome Hillsboro to Mel Brown Athletic Complex/Elzie Patton Stadium. MJ has played its entire five-game road schedule in a six-game span with only a visit from Wilson Central breaking that run. The Bears will host Green Hill for the new city rivals’ first meeting in the Oct. 29 finale, likely with something big at stake in the region/playoff race.
Lebanon 35, Mt. Juliet 0
Mt. Juliet | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
Lebanon | 7 | 14 | 7 | 7—35
First quarter
Lebanon—Kemontez Logue 5 pass from Jaylen Abston (Sean Redmond kick), :49.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Abston 2 run (Redmond kick), 3:43.
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 75 interception return (Redmond kick), :20.
Third quarter
Lebanon—Abston 1 run (Redmond kick), 4:12.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Abston 6 run (Redmond kick), 4:42.
Team statistics
| MJ | Leb
First downs | 12 | 16
–Rushing | 8 | 9
–Passing | 3 | 6
–Penalty | 1 | 1
Rushes-yards | 32-137 | 36-183
Passing yards | 41 | 185
–Comp.-Att.-Int. | 6-14-1 | 13-17-0
Penalties-yards | 4-29 | 4-52
Punts-avg. | 5-34.2 | 2-16.5
Fumbles lost | 0 | 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Mt. Juliet: Griffin Throneberry 15-68, Stephen Swoner 2-12, Conner Ruppert 1-(-1), Garrison Lewis 4-9, Jaylen Holmes 2-3, Osize Daniyan 1-13, Amarion Workings 1-1, Walter Bowers IV 1-1, Devonte Ford 5-31. Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 3-24, Jaylen Abston 10-38, Rubin Brinkley 1-3, Brandon Martin 2-4, Devin Greene 20-114.
PASSING—Mt. Juliet: Stephen Swoner 6-14-0—41. Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 13-17-0—185.
RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet: Osize Daniyan 2-1, Walter Bowers IV 2-23, Griffin Throneberry 2-17. Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 9-129, Nolan Sandefur 1-37, Kemontez Logue 1-5, Devin Greene 1-1, Rubin Brinkley 1-13.
