MT. JULIET — What was expected to be a knock-down, drag-out District 9-4A boys championship game almost turned into a first-round knockout Tuesday night.
Lebanon scored the game’s first 19 points before Cookeville whittled the margin to as close as six as the Blue Devils won the inaugural championship of the first-year district 71-63 at Green Hill.
Yarin Alexander’s fastbreak layup off Brice Njezic’s steal made it 19-0 before Cookeville scored on a layup by D.J. Potts Heard with 1:55 left in the first quarter.
A 10-0 run enabled Cookeville to get within shouting distance at 23-14 and the Cavaliers trimmed the margin to as close as seven points 36-29 on a driving layin by Josh Heard. They later put together a 9-0 run on two 3-pointers and a 3-point play for a 60-54 count.
“Basketball’s a game of runs,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “They’re a really good team. They’re talented. They score the ball really well.”
But 21 points by tournament Most Valuable Player Jarred Hall, who hit 9 of 11 free throws, 18 from Alexander and 11 from Wyatt Bowling as well as three 3s by Njezic kept Lebanon in front as the Blue Devils, in the first year of Class 4A in TSSAA, improved to 24-6 and won the district for the first time since taking 9-AAA in 2017.
Rolando Dowell finished with five points and Jaylen Abston four for the Blue Devils.
“Our pressure bothered them early,” McDowell said. “We hit some shots early, got some transition baskets.
“Sometimes, that early lead’s a false lead and you kind of get relaxed a little bit. I didn’t think it was that. They just started playing better and hit some shots they normally hit.”
Jackson Madewell found a home in the corner to hit five 3-pointers on his way to 20 points to lead Cookeville’s comeback effort. Josh Heard hit three treys on his way to 14. Potts Heard hit two triples as he and Dontae Potts Heard each had 12 points as the Cavaliers slipped to 16-14.
Lebanon will host Hunters Lane at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 5-4A first round at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Cookeville will entertain Hendersonville at the same time with the winners advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round at Hendersonville with the Blue Devils facing the Green Hill-Gallatin winner.
Bowling and Alexander joined Hall, Dontae Potts Heard and Josh Heard on the all-tournament team.
Blue Devil Nation seemed to get an emotional lift from the arrival of veteran assistant coach Zach Martin, the LHS athletic director who has been away from the team for several weeks while his wife, Angie, battles cancer. All four 9-4A schools in Wilson County have sold “Play For A Cure” T-shirts with proceeds going to the Martins. Coaches have worn them on the bench and players have worn them as warmups during games.
“Him coming in at the end, I looked around and he was sitting there on the bench,” McDowell said. “Not only bringing a smile to my face, but all our kids when they were coming off the floor. Some of those main guys, seeing them give him a big hug, just the emotion that was there. It’s real.
“We’ve been through a lot with a lot of different things but especially with that scenario. He’s a huge part of our program. He’s a huge part of what we’ve been able to build here. We’re not sitting here right now without here, and Angie is obviously a big part of that, too. We love them and are glad he was able to slide down and slide in for the last little bit.”
Without Allen, Hawks hold on for third place in controversial finish
MT. JULIET — With its coach away, Green Hill held off visiting Wilson Central 39-35 in a District 9-4A consolation which ended with some controversy.
Hawks coach Troy Allen missed the game due to a family emergency. Assistant Michael Berardi, who filled in as Mt. Juliet’s acting coach for 15 games when Allen underwent back surgery several years ago, was in charge as Green Hill improved to 20-6.
“We talked about playing for him and thinking for him,” Berardi said. “At the end of the day, he believes in two things for his guys and what he wants for them when they leave his program. He wants them to be a real man and make real-man decisions.
“The second thing is each season he wants his team to be a real team and he talks about it all season long what it means to be a real team. He’s honest with the guys when they’re being a real team and when they’re not… We all know how much those two things meant to Coach Allen and I think we played with that tonight.”
Green Hill led 37-32 late in the game before Adler Kerr scored on a fallaway off the glass to bring Central to within three.
After Green Hill missed two free throws with 4.7 seconds left, Kerr was fouled while it appeared he was attempting a 3-pointer from in front of the Central bench. But the official called it a non-shooting foul even as Kerr was writhing in pain with a left ankle injury.
Wildcats coach Michael Teeter objected and the WCHS student section was cleared before Kerr shot two free throws as Central was in the double bonus. He hit the first shot before deliberately missing the second, which completely missed the iron and came off the glass, giving the ball back to Green Hill with 2.2 seconds left.
Green Hill’s Mo Ruttlen sank two free throws on the other end for a four-point margin with .4 seconds left. Thomas’ fullcourt throw went into the basket but was ruled to have come after the buzzer.
“We can’t go back and change it,” Teeter said. “Even if it’s not a 3-shot foul, which he caught it completely in rhythm, fixing to go up with it and got brought back down, it’s probably intentional, so we either get two shots with the ball or we get three shots.
“He didn’t see it that way. It’s his call, not mine. We can disagree with it all we want. At the end of the day, we had our chances at the free-throw line. Three-for-12 and you lose by four, that’s on us, it’s not on anybody else.”
Both teams play with a grind-it-out mentality and the scores reflected it. Green Hill led 7-4 at the first quarter break, 17-13 at halftime and 27-25 through three periods.
But Wilson Central was able to break through and take the lead a few times, starting with a 3-point play by Ethan Thomas for a 21-20 edge in the third quarter. Adler Kerr’s short jumper put the Wildcats up 25-21 late in the third before Mo Ruttlen lined a 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Green Hill back in front.
“There were a lot of stretches where I thought if we could make a bucket that we could put them away and if they made a bucket, we’d be in trouble,” Berardi said.
“We definitely didn’t play very well,” Teeter said. “We did some good things defensively, especially in the second and third quarter and early in the fourth. We couldn’t make plays down the stretch. Three-for-12 from the free-throw line is not good enough to win you any games. Fourteen turnovers is too many.”
Ruttlen racked up 12 points for Green Hill while Paxton Davidson dropped in six of his nine in the fourth quarter. Jason Burch added six of his eight in the second period while Blake Stacey and Aaron Mattingly each finished with four and Garrett Brown two.
Kerr scored 16 for Central while Damion Fayne finished with six, Thomas and Austin Alexander five each and Evan Riggan a 3.
Kerr and Bruch were named to the all-tournament team.
Both teams will be on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 5-4A opener. Green Hill will be at Gallatin while Wilson Central travels to Beech, which emerged from the District 10 tournament with a 31-0 record. Saturday’s winners will advance to the semifinals at Hendersonville next Tuesday.
Purple Tigers finish fourth in 6-2A
WATERTOWN — Westmoreland outscored Watertown 71-63 Tuesday night in the District 6-2A consolation game.
The teams were tied 13-13 one quarter in before Westmoreland went into halftime ahead 36-28. The Eagles were ahead 47-41 going into the fourth as Watertown fell to 8-21.
Brycen Pardue poured in three 3-pointers and Kamryn Eden two as each scored 17 for Westmoreland while Anthony Leath finished with 15.
Ian Fryer, possibly playing his final game on the Purple Tigers’ floor, led Watertown with 16 points. Brady Raines racked up three triples as he and Chase McConnell each collected 15. K.J. Wood finished with five points and Trent Spradlin, J.J. Goodall and Marcus Reynolds four each.
Both teams will be on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 3 opener. The Purple Tigers will be at Jackson County while Westmoreland travels to York Institute. The winners will be back at Watertown for the semifinal round next week.
