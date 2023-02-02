By DEMOCRAT STAFF
KNOXVILLE — Former Friendship Christian slugger Jared Dickey has been named third-team All-American by Baseball America.
Despite missing time with an injury, Dickey had a breakout redshirt freshman season in 2022, slashing .380/.484/.690 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 40 games played (25 starts).
Regarded as one of the best pure hitters on the team, Dickey also brings versatility in the field with the ability to play outfield and catcher. The Mt. Juliet native was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week last season and was also tabbed a Collegiate Baseball News National Player of the Week on March 14.
Baseball America’s All-America teams are voted on by scouting departments of major league organizations.
The Volunteers open their 2023 campaign Feb. 17 when they take on Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. UT will also square off against Grand Canyon and UC San Diego in Arizona before hosting Alabama A&M in its home opener Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. CST.
