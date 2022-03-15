BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee’s Jared Dickey has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season yesterday.
The former Friendship Christian slugger is the first UT player to win multiple conference freshman of the week honors in the same season since Kentrail Davis back in 2008.
The Mt. Juliet native led the SEC in hits (11), runs scored (11) and total bases (25) while also tying for the league lead with one triple last week. Dickey had four multi-hit games and recorded at least one base hit in all five games last week, helping lead the Vols to a 5-0 record.
The redshirt freshman tied his career high with three hits twice last week and had his first-career two-homer game in Wednesday’s victory over James Madison, helping UT tie its single-game program record for home runs with seven. Dickey has reached base in 14 straight games and is tied for the team lead with seven multi-hit games this season. He has recorded at least one hit in 13 of the 15 games he has played in this year.
Dickey was also honored by Collegiate Baseball News as one of the publication’s 16 National Players of the Week on Monday.
