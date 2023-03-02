Dickey named TSWA Player of the Week

Tennessee’s Jared Dickey has been named baseball Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for his efforts in contests from February 20-26.
Dickey, a former Friendship Christian star, batted .444 (8-for-18) with one double, two home runs, eight runs scored and six RBIs in five games for the Vols. The Mt. Juliet native went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in the first of two games against Alabama A&M. He also collected three hits with three RBIs and three runs scored, including a two-run homer, in the first of three contests versus Dayton. He added a single and a run scored in each of the last two outings against the Flyers. He began a bid for another honor Tuesday with a home run against Charleston Southern.
