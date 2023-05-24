Dickey tabbed All-SEC second team by league's coaches

Jared Dickey

 University of Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After leading Tennessee and ranking among the conference leaders in multiple offensive categories, Jared Dickey was voted an All-SEC second team selection by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The redshirt-sophomore outfielder finished the regular season ranked among the SEC leaders in batting average and hits in conference-only games. The former Friendship Christian star batted .369 in 28 league games, good for third in the SEC, while his 41 hits were tied for fifth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.