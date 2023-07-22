Dillard resigns as CU’s director of sports performance

Austin Dillard has resigned as Cumberland’s director of sports performance to become the head strength coach at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.
Dillard led the strength and conditioning staff that prepared strength plans for all Cumberland athletics teams. Dillard also taught the student-athletes about nutrition to help best prepare them for peak performance. He oversaw a remodel of the strength and conditioning facility including new racks, weight sets, painting and flooring in the weight room in his second year.
