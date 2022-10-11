“Dirty 30” spring another upset win

Wilson Central defensive back Mario Marshall gets up after tackling Station Camp running back Trevon Barfield in the end zone for a safety and 32-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Wildcat Stadium is becoming a house of horrors for visiting favorites.

The host Wildcats pulled off their second straight upset last Friday night, celebrating Senior Night with a 39-30 win over Station Camp which may all but put 3-5 Central into the playoffs while the 4-3 Bison are in danger of missing out with a 1-3 Region 5-5A record. Wilson Central, which has battled numbers for the last couple of seasons, is 3-5 going into its bye week with one league game (Week 11 at Hillsboro) remaining.

