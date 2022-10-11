“Dirty 30” spring another upset win

GLADEVILLE — Wildcat Stadium is becoming a house of horrors for visiting favorites.
The host Wildcats pulled off their second straight upset last Friday night, celebrating Senior Night with a 39-30 win over Station Camp which may all but put 3-5 Central into the playoffs while the 4-3 Bison are in danger of missing out with a 1-3 Region 5-5A record. Wilson Central, which has battled numbers for the last couple of seasons, is 3-5 going into its bye week with one league game (Week 11 at Hillsboro) remaining.
“We’re setting ourselves up where can make a run at (the playoffs),” said Central coach Brad Dedman, whose Wildcats are tied in the win column with White County (Central owns the tiebreaker) and Green Hill (with one fewer loss and owner of the tiebreaker), trailing undefeated Mt. Juliet. “Whether we’re in or not, I have no idea. That doesn’t matter right now. We’re going to enjoy this win. We’re proud of our guys tonight.”
After an 0-4 start, the gritty Wildcats have won 3 of their last 4 games with a non-region trip to Stewarts Creek up next Oct. 21.
“We’re the Dirty 30 as we like to call ourselves,” Dedman said. “I think we had 45 guys that were actually dressed out, not counting our injured players.
“We’ve called ourselves the Dirty 30 throughout and our guys have bought into it. Like I told them while ago, don’t count the Dirty 30 out yet.”
In a battle of running teams neither defense never really stopped, it was special teams which made the difference.
Esteban Hurtado kicked three field goals, was perfect on four extra points and averaged 40 yards on four punts, two of which (with the help of his gunners) were downed on the Station Camp 1-yard line.
The Bison found themselves on their 1 on three occasions and went ultra-conservative. The first came when Central’s opening drive stalled on fourth down on the doorstep of the Station Camp end zone.
That resulted in the entire first quarter being played on the Bison’s side of the field, including another possession starting on the 1 when Dakota McDermott downed Hurtado’s 54-yard punt. But Wilson Central had no points to show for it until the fourth play of the second period when Hurtado hit a 26-yard field goal.
Central’s strategy was to squib kickoffs all night. Hurtado’s ensuing kick ricocheted off a Bison upback and recovered by the Wildcats’ Colton Hodgecloth near midfield.
“That was huge in the first half,” Dedman said. “We’ve been trying to tell him to aim for one of those guys and he finally got one of them tonight.”
A 26-yard run by Antuan McKethan set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Gavin Mayfield as Central scored 10 points without the Bison touching the ball.
But when they did, they began piling up the rushing yardage which reached 203 by game’s end. Cade Abner, who didn’t play the week before at Mt. Juliet, capped a 63-yard march with a 13-yard scoring run. Station Camp didn’t attempt a kicking extra point all night, going for two points. Quarterback Luke Dickens, who led the visitors with 66 yards, brought the Bison to within 10-8.
“We couldn’t stop them on the two-point plays so I don’t blame them for going for those the way they were getting them,” Dedman said.
He then put Station Camp ahead with a 5-yard touchdown run and passed to Sanders Ellis for two points and a 16-10 lead 2:37 before halftime.
That was enough time for Central to drive to a Hurtado 40-yard field goal as the halftime horn sounded as the Wildcats climbed to within 16-13.
The teams went 2-for-1 on turnovers at the start of the second half with the Wildcats’ Mario Marshall losing the ball on a fumble but getting both Central takeaways on a fumble recovery and an interceptions. He returned the pick 41 yards to the Station Camp 1 from where, after a negative play, got the payoff on a 2-yard run to spring Wilson Central back into the lead at 20-16.
Following a Station Camp punt, Wilson Central received 28 free yards on two Bison personal fouls on the same play, setting up a 3-yard scoring run by Jase Neuble to hike the Wildcats’ lead to 27-16.
Station Camp answered with a 17-yard scoring run by Dickens and a two-point run by Abner to bring the Bison to within 27-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Hurtado’s 39-yard field goal two plays into the fourth widened the Wildcats’ lead to 30-24. The next time he put foot to ball, it again rolled to the Station Camp 1 where it was stopped by Grant Rountree, who began the play with the long snap.
On first down, Marshall struck again when he tackled Barfield in the end zone for a safety which built a 32-24 lead with just over eight minutes to play.
“Esteban did a great job tonight,” Dedman said. “You have to count the safety toward him. That was a huge play in the game.”
Following the free kick and an exchange of punts, Neuble swept 6 yards around the right side for a 39-24 lead with 1:45 to play.
Dickens completed 7 of 9 passes for 91 yards, with all but one completion coming before the final possession as he found Blake Lancaster for four of his five catches. The Bison got a timeout with one second left and Dickens, with the final horn having sounded, found a wide-open Ellis in the end zone. With time expired and the outcome decided, no point-after was tried.
