Disastrous second quarter leads to first CU defeat

Cumberland's 38-26 loss to Keiser last Saturday boils down to a handful of self-inflicted bad plays in the second quarter.
Leading 7-0, the Phoenix gave up a 33-yard interception return to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Marques Burgess. A 64-yard punt return by Sage Chen-Young set the stage for a 43-yard Logan Robinson field goal to put Keiser ahead 10-7. A dropped snap on a punt led to a 16-yard punt which gave the Seahawks another short field for a 26-yard touchdown run by Burgess. That was followed by a surprise onside kick which the South Floridians recovered and converted into a 49-yard scoring run by Asfunso Elam for a 24-7 Cumberland deficit.
"That five-six-minute span probably cost us the ballgame," Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said after his No. 23 Phoenix suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 3-1. "We didn't respond to adversity very well at that moment. But if there is any positive about anything that happened -- and there's not really a positive about a loss, and we lost, and it's not sugar-coating it -- but we didn't quit. We won the second half, which might come back good later in the year that we didn't quit."
Cumberland's triple-option offense isn't designed to come from 24 points behind (which is where the Phoenix found themselves after Traionn Jones caught an 11-yard scoring strike from Eli Mathews for a 31-7 Keiser lead in the third quarter), especially without wide receiver Denarius Toliver, who was on the sideline with a knee injury sustained two weeks ago at Thomas More. But the Phoenix, who failed to capitalize on a Seahawks fumble caused by defensive tackle Malik Trollinger and recovered by fellow tackle Aaron White when a 5-yard rushing loss led to a 45-yard field-goal try by Robbie Brewington which was missed wide right, rallied with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Rushin, whose 1-yard run staked CU to a 7-0 lead in the first, added scoring sneaks of 1 and 2 yards in the fourth before Kris Parker put in a 3-yarder. But two missed PATs and a 47-yard Mathews scoring hookup to Shavon Taylor helped the No. 24 Seahawks escape Nokes-Lasater Field and return to West Palm Beach, Fla., with a 3-0 record.
"We're capable of doing that," Mathis said of the scoring binge. "It's just a matter of ... little things that happened. It all started with the punt return. They all thought he (Chen-Young) was going to fair-catch it, and he didn't, and he took off. He's
a great athlete and all our guys just looked around like he fair caught it, and he didn't. They did that and then they onside-kicked us, and that killed us. That probably won the game for them, those two big plays. But you got to play four quarters. You got to handle stuff like that, and we didn't.
"They played better than we did."
Cumberland will take a week off before diving into the teeth of Bluegrass Division play Oct. 12 at Lindsey Wilson.
"We can still win our conference," said Mathis, whose Phoenix already has a division win at Thomas More in the bank for a 1-0 mark where it counts most. "(This loss is) not going to affect us trying to win our conference championship.
"(The open date) is probably needed, we're banged up, just to get a little healthy. We'll get that and then we'll go into the teeth of our schedule. It's sure not getting any easier. We're about to play the tough ones."
