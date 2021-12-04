Dotson steps down as LHS volleyball coach

Adrienne Dotson has stepped down as Lebanon’s volleyball coach after a decade to pursue a career in administration with Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Dotson, who will finish work toward a PhD in May, will become an assistant principal in a Metro charter school.
But she leaves a legacy at LHS with three district championships in a four-year span (2017, ’18 and ’20) and sectional appearances against the Brentwood dynasty in each of those seasons. She was named district coach of the year six times.
“I’ve had a wonderful group of supportive parents and a group of amazing players who would run through a wall for me,” Dotson said earlier this week. “They worked so hard.
“I’m so blessed in my coaching career here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Lebanon has been great to me. It has been amazing to watch these girls… I’ve graduated a lot of girls land I’ve watched 21 of them play in college. Five former players of mine came back to coach with me, which has been awesome.”
A Nebraska native who ran track for the Cornhuskers, Dotson came to the Nashville area with her husband, a former Tennessee State football player. She coached volleyball at TSU before coming to Lebanon, where she is second in tenure only to boys’ basketball coach Jim McDowell on the LHS’ head-coaching staff.
“I want to pay homage to other coaches, who have their own teams, who supported me,” Dotson said, noting her colleagues who regularly came to matches. “The girls’ basketball coach (Cory Barrett), the boys’ basketball coach, the athletic director (Zach Martin), the principal (Scott Walters), the softball coach (Jody Atwood), the softball staff. The soccer coach (Jamie McFerrin), we play at the same time, and she texts me to ask how did we do.”
