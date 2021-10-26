GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central completed its’ non-region schedule with a double-overtime loss to 6A Stewarts Creek, 35-28, Friday night.
A game that did not see much scoring until the overtime period bega, ended in the hands of a lost fumble by Wilson Central
The Wildcats received the opening kickoff where they tried to establish their offense early. A first down came from the drive but the drive stalled.
Stewarts Creek got the ball after an Esteban Hurtado punt. The Red Hawks did not see much success either and they would soon punt it back after a three-and-out. This continued throughout the first quarter and the opening stanza would be completed at 0-0.
The second period of play started off much differently. Gabe Walker met the end zone for the first time of the night, and not his last, with 10:17 remaining in the second quarter to give Stewarts Creek a 7-0 lead following the Upton Bellenfant kick.
The Wildcats and Red Hawks exchanged possessions following the score before the final two minutes saw more action. Javarian Otey caught a pass from Nathan Hampton and took it the distance, 45 yards for the score with 1:36 left in the first half as Stewarts Creek led the game 14-0. The ensuing kickoff went for a touchback and it was left to Hayden Shults to complete the two-minute drill. Alex Atwell delivered on the drive, catching two passes for 57 yards and scoring the touchdown. Shults felt pressure, evaded the pocket and delivered a dime to an open Atwell as he strolled into the end zone from 25 yards out. Hurtado’s extra point made it through the uprights and the score was 14-, in favor of the Red Hawks.
Robbie Spickard recorded an interception to end the half on the following Stewarts Creek possession.
The third quarter followed with less action. The period began with an onside kick attempt that was successful and recovered by the Wildcats. Despite the free drive, nothing amounted and the Red Hawks got the ball.
The teams went back and forth, but it was Spickard finally ending this. With 11 seconds remaining in the quarter, Spickard pounded his way through the heart of the offensive line and found paydirt 46 yards later to bring Central within 14-13 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
While the fourth quarter approached, there was still much football left to be decided. The 4:39 mark came about before any fourth-quarter scoring was seen. Gabe Walker found the end zone for the second time, this one came from 8 yards away and the score was 21-13.
With some time and few timeouts, the Wildcats had to not only march the field, but convert the two-point conversion. Both of these instances occurred. Shults sneaked it in from a yard away and Blake Hobbs ran it around the edge for two. Suddenly, it was a tie ball game for the first time since it was 0-0. Less than a minute remained for the Red Hawks to answer, so it was decided that another period of time was needed for a winner.
Wilson Central began overtime on offense and only one play was needed to take the lead, Wilson Central’s first and only advantage of the night. Spickard took the play in motion and ran it around the defense for a touchdown for a 28-21 lead.
Stewarts Creek quickly answered with another direct snap play to Walker as he ran it in from 3 yards away to tie the game back up, at 28-28.
With overtime rules, Stewarts Creek got another offensive possession before the Wildcats saw it on offense. Walker ran it in one more time for his fourth of the night and the game-decider.
Wilson Central’s offense could not match it and it was the Wildcats suffering the double-overtime loss.
On offense, Shults took to the air to pace Wilson Central, going 11-of-18 for 140 yards and one touchdown pass while rushing for 26 yards and another touchdown. Robbie Spickard led the rushing attack with six carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. Alex Atwell hauled in four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. On the other side of the ball, Spickard and Mario Marshall each recorded an interception.
For Stewarts Creek, Walker took advantage of the direct snap as he ran 24 times for 160 yards and four touchdowns.
Wilson Central (5-4) (2-3) will welcome the Burros of Hillsboro High School to Wildcat Stadium for a winner-take-all playoff berth scenario next Friday at 7 p.m. Stewarts Creek will travel back home for a region match-up with the Warriors of Riverdale High School.
