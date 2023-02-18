Doubles point gives No. 24 Reinhardt boost to edge CU, 4-3

Julian Parada picked up a win for Cumberland at No. 4 singles against both Sewanee and Reinhardt.

 BOB TAMBOLI • Cumberland University/File

WALESKI, Ga. — Cumberland’s men lost their second straight match Thursday as No. 24 Reinhardt edged Cumberland 4-3.

The Phoenix had a tough turnaround finishing their match with Sewanee late Wednesday night and having to travel for a 9 a.m. match Thursday with Reinhardt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.