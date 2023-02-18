Doubles point gives No. 24 Reinhardt boost to edge CU, 4-3

WALESKI, Ga. — Cumberland’s men lost their second straight match Thursday as No. 24 Reinhardt edged Cumberland 4-3.
The Phoenix had a tough turnaround finishing their match with Sewanee late Wednesday night and having to travel for a 9 a.m. match Thursday with Reinhardt.
The Eagles were able to get out to an early advantage winning doubles No. 2 and No. 3 to seal the all-important doubles point. Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo made easy work at No. 1 doubles picking up a 6-1 victory.
Reinhardt’s No. 1 singles player Jordi Puig defeated Daniel Wessels 6-3, 7-6. Cumberland picked up wins at No. 2 Pavel Kelo, No. 3 Adrijan Hrzic, and No. 4 Julian Parada. Parada won in a three-set match, but the Eagles had two set wins No. 5 and No. 6 to get the victory over Cumberland.
Phoenix lose tough battle at Sewanee to open long week
SEWANEE — Cumberland’s men opened a long week with a tight battle against 33rd-ranked NCAA DIII Sewanee falling 6-3 Wednesday.
“We lost a very close one today where we lost doubles 2 in a tie breaker and had five singles matches going to the third set,” Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said. “We managed to stay competitive even after the match was clinched which shows the commitment of our team to support each other and be a great competitor.
“Excited for six more matches ahead in the next four days and will have a very tough battle tomorrow against Reinhardt.”
It was a long battle to start a tough week. Sewanee was able to get a 2-1 lead after the doubles matches. Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo picked up a point for CU with an 8-6 win at No. 1
The Tigers then won all three matches at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 to clinch the win.
Julian Parada and German Suarez both won at No. 4 and No. 5 in tiebreakers to give the Phoenix two more points.
