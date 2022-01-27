After being named Mid-South Conference Setter of the Week on Monday, the accolades continue to come in for Cumberland freshman Ben Douglas as he was tabbed NAIA National Setter of the Week, the national office released Tuesday.
Douglas totaled 101 assists last weekend. The freshman played a key role in getting the offense going all weekend to help CU earn three sweeps. Douglas posted 31 assists against Milligan, 34 against Carolina, and finished with a career-high 36 against Kentucky State.
He currently ranks 10th in the NAIA in assists with 145 on the season.
This is his first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week award of the season and his career.
(0) comments
