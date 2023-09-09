Colton Dowell got the phone call every football player dreams of last April. And he didn’t receive the one no player wants to answer last week.
That combination has the Lebanon-native booked on the Titans’ team flight today bound for New Orleans for tomorrow’s regular-season opener against the Saints in the Superdome.
“The guys told me if you don’t receive a phone call by 2 or 3 o’clock, you made it,” Dowell said. “It was good not to get that phone call.”
Dowell graduated from Wilson Central in 2017, became UT-Martin’s career leader in receiving yards and was drafted in the seventh round by his hometown NFL team, the Titans, a team which happened to need wide receivers.
The time between the April draft and the Aug. 29 cut date was a whirlwind. He had some respite time last weekend. He spent last Friday on the Danny Watkins Stadium track where his father, Chris, is a Lebanon assistant coach. When well-wishers weren’t coming up to him, he was watching the Blue Devils take on Warren County on Clifton Tribble Field.
“It’s been a crazy experience,” Dowell said. “Just getting there through OTAs and working through all the process of trying to make the team has been insane. But it’s been a great time and I’m grateful God put me in this position.”
An unofficial depth chart released at the first of this week had Dowell running third team behind former Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, who the Titans signed well after the draft following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, and holdover Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. But a week ago Friday, he didn’t know where he fit in the Titans’ game plan for the Saints.
“I’m just going to continue to work and try to carve out a spot on the team,” Dowell said.
If Dowell gets into a regular-season game, he might be the first from a Wilson County school to do since since Castle Heights Military Academy-graduate John North played for the original Baltimore Colts in 1950. North later served as head coach for the Saints. Mt. Juliet-graduate Michael Jasper made the Buffalo Bills roster and was about to enter a game when a change of possession kept him on the sideline to stay. Others have been drafted or signed as free agents but never played past preseason, if they got that far. Lebanon’s Louis Thompson spent a season on the New York Giants’ taxi squad (the forerunner to today’s practice squad) in 1967.
Dowell has received tons of love from his hometown fans personally and on social media since the draft.
“I just like to come out and get back into the community that helped raised me and made me the man I am right now,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing. I know how much support that comes from being in Lebanon and being raised in Lebanon. It’s awesome to feel that love and support and know that you’re going to be all right.”
