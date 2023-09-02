Wilson Central High (Class of 2017) graduate Colton Dowell made the Tennessee Titans’ 53-man roster for the 2023 regular season during Tuesday’s cut-down day.

The seventh-round pick from UT-Martin finished the preseason in style with two catches for a team-leading 49 yards in last week’s exhibition game against the New England Patriots in his first pro game at Nissan Stadium (where he played a game last year for the Skyhawks against Tennessee State).

