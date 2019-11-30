Dowell named second-team All-OVC

Former Wilson Central star Colton Dowell was one of nine UT-Martin football players named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team Tuesday.
Dowell posted arguably the biggest breakout season by a Skyhawk in several seasons to earn second-team All-OVC honors.
The pass-catching tight end ranked second on the team with 38 receptions for 765 yards and four touchdowns. The playmaker averaged 20.1 yards per reception while tallying 63.8 receiving yards per game. The redshirt sophomore tallied four 100-yard receiving contests against Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay.
Arguably his best game came against Tennessee Tech where he notched five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 73-yard score.
As a whole, Dowell tallied 12 plays of 25 yards or more this season.
