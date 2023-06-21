Dowell named to OVC’s 75th-anniversary team

Colton Dowell

 UTM Athletics

He’s no longer at UT-Martin, but Wilson Central-graduate (Class of 2017) Colton Dowell continues to reap the honors from his years of catching passes for the Skyhawks.

The Tennessee Titans rookie has been named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s 75th-anniversary football team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.