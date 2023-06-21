Dowell named to OVC’s 75th-anniversary team

He’s no longer at UT-Martin, but Wilson Central-graduate (Class of 2017) Colton Dowell continues to reap the honors from his years of catching passes for the Skyhawks.
The Tennessee Titans rookie has been named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s 75th-anniversary football team.
Dowell enjoyed a decorated career for the Skyhawks while claiming four consecutive All-OVC honors. The Lebanon native ranks as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,796 yards while also ranking third in career receptions (177) and touchdowns (19). Playing a key role in the program’s first back-to-back league championships in 2021 and 2022, he also set a program record by eclipsing 100 receiving yards in 12 contests.
