Former Wilson Central receiver Colton Dowell is now under contract to the Tennessee Titans after becoming one of three draft picks to sign a rookie deal.
The seventh-round pick out of UT-Martin joins tight end Josh Whyle and offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan as having signed. The top three picks, offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, quarterback Will Levis and running back Tyjae Spears have yet to sign.
Titan rookies arrived in Nashville on Thursday for the team’s rookie minicamp.
Dowell (6-foot-3, 212 pounds), who will wear No. 14 for the Two-Tone Blue, was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference first team selection at UT-Martin where he is the Skyhawks career leader with 2,796 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. He caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards and six TDs last season, including a seven-catch, 112-yard outing at Tennessee.
