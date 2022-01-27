Nashville Predators (27-14-3, second in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2, sixth in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 8 p.m.
BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He’s first in the league with 59 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 30 assists.
The Oilers are 16-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton is first in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.0.
The Predators are 18-7-1 in Western Conference play. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 21.
In their last meeting on Nov. 3, Edmonton won 5-2. Draisaitl scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 59 total points for the Oilers, 29 goals and 30 assists. McDavid has 10 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Forsberg leads the Predators with 21 goals and has 34 points. Roman Josi has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.
Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Zach Hyman: out (covid-19).
Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (health and safety protocols).
